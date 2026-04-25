Skip to main content
Notre Dame
Join Now

Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game recruiting observations: Early intel on two five-star visitors

Kyle Kellyby: Kyle Kelly56 minutes agoByKyleKelly
Marcus Fakatou
Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon 2027 DL Marcus Fakatou (center) and Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2028 EDGE Jackson Vaughn (left) with Notre Dame recruiting staffer Justice Bathas (right) before the Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, April 25, 2026. (Kyle Kelly/Blue & Gold)

Two five-star prospects headlined Notre Dame football's Blue-Gold Game recruiting weekend. Blue & Gold has observations and early intel.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Blue and Gold
+
+
One subscription: The best Notre Dame Fighting Irish coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.