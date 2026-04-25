Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game recruiting observations: Early intel on two five-star visitors

Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game recruiting observations: Early intel on two five-star visitorsby: Kyle Kelly56 minutes agoByKyleKellyRead In AppChatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon 2027 DL Marcus Fakatou (center) and Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2028 EDGE Jackson Vaughn (left) with Notre Dame recruiting staffer Justice Bathas (right) before the Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, April 25, 2026. (Kyle Kelly/Blue & Gold) Two five-star prospects headlined Notre Dame football's Blue-Gold Game recruiting weekend. Blue & Gold has observations and early intel.