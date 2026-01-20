2027 QB Champ Monds’ coach shares insight on Notre Dame offer

One day after National Signing Day, Blue & Gold first reported that Notre Dame quarterback commit Teddy Jarrard was “strongly considering” a reclassification from the 2027 to 2026 class, and that became official a couple of weeks later. This opened the door for the Irish to go after a new signal-caller in the 2027 cycle.

Ironically enough, the Irish’s newest quarterback target in the rising senior cycle is one who recently reclassified from the 2028 class to 2027.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli visited with Vero Beach (Fla.) High’s Champ Monds, the No. 138 overall player and No. 11 signal-caller nationally per Rivals, on Monday and offered him a scholarship before leaving the school.

The scholarship from the Irish had been brewing for quite a while. Whether Monds was a part of the 2027 or 2028 class, he was likely going to add Notre Dame to his impressive offer sheet.

“It so happened that Notre Dame had their ’27 commit reclassify to the ‘26 class, and then this fell the way it has,” Vero Beach head coach Lenny Jankowski told Blue & Gold on Monday.

“Their staff has been on Champ and was excited about him when he was a class of 2028 guy. (Monday’s) meeting was really good. It’s always good to see those guys, and it was my first time meeting Coach Denbrock.

“Coach Guidugli has been down here multiple times to see Champ. I’ve had a chance to establish a relationship with him and get to know him a little bit. Knowing a few other guys on the staff, they’re all really good.”

Monds visited South Bend last June to check out campus. A return visit this spring could take place.

“Like anybody that gets an opportunity to see the University of Notre Dame, he came back from his visit very impressed,” Jankowski added.

Notre Dame instantly becomes a top contender for Monds, who is also high on the likes of Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Miami and Ohio State.

“The offer was exciting,” Jankowski continued. “The Notre Dame coaches had the opportunity to talk with Champ and also his parents. It was time well spent on both ends.

“It’s huge. At the quarterback position, you’re not going to get an offer from programs like the University of Notre Dame unless they’ve done extensive homework and been thorough through their process. And Champ is the total package — he’s big, strong, can rip the ball, athletic, and he’s the very best listener I’ve ever been around, adult or kid. He’s just a great listener. Champ is a big-time student of the game. He’s just really a special kid.

“Notre Dame just offered an absolute stud. I know he’s excited and thrilled about it.”

Monds was injured in the first game of his 2025 season and returned during the playoffs, playing in just four games. He completed 45 of 63 passes for 691 yards with 8 total touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

During his freshman campaign, he connected on 181 of 268 passes for 2,234 yards with 32 scores and 5 interceptions.