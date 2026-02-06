Four Notre Dame staffers stepped up during the January contact period

The Notre Dame staff hit the road in the back half of January to recruit during an important “contact” period.

The NCAA defines a contact period as a “time when it is permissible for authorized athletics department staff members to make in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations.”

It’s a crucial period on the recruiting calendar, as college staffers can visit top class of 2027 targets at their high schools and homes.

Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman was able to hit the road during the January contact period, and the 10 full-time assistant coaches are allowed to do so in addition to the program’s head coach.

But Notre Dame hasn’t sent its full allotment of assistant coaches on the road in a couple of years. The Irish coordinators — offensive, defensive and special teams — hit the road sparingly, if at all.

Mike Denbrock, for example, was on the road one of two weeks in January. Marty Biagi and Chris Ash didn’t hit the road at all.

With them off the road — plus the Irish losing assistant coaches Al Washington and Mike Mickens to the NFL — Notre Dame has been able to send other staffers out to recruit in their place.

To Blue & Gold’s knowledge, there were four non-full-time staffers who visited prospects during the January contact period.

Tight end assistant Harris Bivin

The 34-year-old was a first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference offensive lineman at Murray State and has made his mark as a coach, especially since joining Notre Dame in February 2024. He came to South Bend from LSU, where he worked as the Tigers’ assistant director of operations.

Bivin — the brother of former Irish offensive lineman and current Notre Dame assistant athletics director of alumni engagement Hunter Bivin — spent two years in Baton Rouge.

As a recruiter, he’s the main point of contact with tight end targets and was key in the Irish landing five-star Ian Premer and four-star Preston Fryzel in the 2026 cycle. During the January contact period, he visited with several key 2027 tight end targets.

One of Bivin’s stops was at Community School Of Naples in Southwest Florida to visit with class of 2027 tight end Landon Wolny. The Irish haven’t offered Wolny yet, but he’s very much on Notre Dame’s radar.

“It was great talking to him and building a relationship face to face,” Wolny told Blue & Gold. “One thing that sets Coach Bivin apart are the standards and principles with which he carries himself, which then carry over to the very successful tight end room at Notre Dame. We connected well and got a chance to talk about how he brings his experience to his players.”

Notre Dame offered Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs’ Cooper Terwilliger, the No. 149 player and No. 9 tight end per the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking, in January. Bivin spent a full day in South Dakota to see Terwilliger, and at dinner that night, Bivin offered the 6-6, 230-pounder a scholarship.

“It was really good,” Terwilliger said of his time with Bivin. “He came to the school and we talked some ball for a bit — watched some film of Notre Dame tight ends. He watched my basketball practice and then we went out to a local steakhouse. It was really good to make a connection with him and learn about Notre Dame tight ends. I learned about his story.”

Defensive line assistant Nick Sebastian

Bivin came to Notre Dame with offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, and Sebastian’s journey to South Bend in 2022 was similar. He joined Freeman’s first Notre Dame staff as a defensive line assistant, coming to South Bend with Al Washington from Ohio State.

He was with the Buckeyes for nearly three years and was a quality control analyst at Youngstown State for three years from 2016-19.

Sebastian has been a key part of Irish defensive line recruiting, especially in the 2026 cycle, helping Notre Dame sign five-star EDGE Rodney Dunham. Washington was named a top-10 recruiter in America for his efforts in 2026, and he likely wouldn’t have signed such a strong four-man haul without Sebastian’s help.

Sebastian hit the road both weeks the Irish staff was on the road, making solo trips and also traveling with new defensive line coach Charlie Partridge. One of their visits was to see Exton (Pa.) Downingtown East’s Abraham Sesay, a top-100 overall player in the 2027 class.

“Our visit was great,” Sesay said. “Coach Sebastian is a great person and looking forward to keep building our relationship.”

Sebastian and Partridge went coast-to-coast during the January contact period. They went to Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei to meet with Montana Toilolo.

“He’s a great guy and down to earth,” Toilolo said. “He’s passionate about Notre Dame and talked about the academics and how great it is to have a Notre Dame degree.”

Chicago Brother Rice four-star defensive lineman Brayden Parks is a longtime Notre Dame target who Sebastian visited with Freeman.

“The entire school was excited,” Parks told Blue & Gold. “They both were happy to see me, as I was to see them. They told me how much the wanted me to join them in South Bend and to be part of the university and the team.”

Sebastian checked in at West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West to inquire about 2027 defensive lineman Reilly Newman.

“We had a great conversation, and he definitely showed interest,” Newman said. “Coach Sebastian is really cool, and I look forward to connecting more with him and their staff.”

Director of recruiting Carter Auman

It’s Blue & Gold’s understanding that Auman hit the road to replace Mike Mickens’ travels at the end of the month, checking in on two key class of 2027 defensive back recruits.

At the end of November, Blue & Gold published an in-depth article about the Irish personnel department and each staffer’s roles. For more on Auman, see the article here.

One of Auman’s visits was to see Cincinnati Anderson cornerback Ace Alston, who committed to Notre Dame in December but is being targeted by other colleges.

“I have a great relationship with Carter,” Alston said. “He’s relatable and has a true love for Notre Dame. I had a great visit with him and my family. He talked to me about being a leader in this ’27 class, and he sees me eventually being a captain for Notre Dame. He said there’s a lot to love about Notre Dame, and they will always put great leaders around their players.”

Director of player personnel Kenny Sanders

Sanders was Penn State’s director of player personnel from 2022-25 and worked as Oregon’s director of recruiting prior to that. He joined the Fighting Irish staff in early January, right in the heart of Notre Dame’s transfer portal updates. It’s Blue & Gold’s understanding that he hit the road one day during the January contact period.

He made a stop at Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic, the new home of 2027 running back target Terrance Grant.

“It was actually my first time meeting him,” Grant told Blue & Gold. “The visit was great. He’s a great guy with experience with great running backs at powerhouse schools. It was a good home visit experience, and hopefully next time I see Coach [Ja’Juan] Seider and Sanders, it’ll be at Notre Dame!”