Newsstand: Notre Dame commits Roman Igwebwuike, Julius Jones Jr. and Zayden Gamble set for ESPN games

The high school football teams of three Notre Dame 2027 class commits will be featured in this year’s edition of the ESPN High School Football Kickoff.

From Aug. 20-29, ESPN will televise seven high school football games. Four-star linebacker Roman Igwebwuike and Chicago Mount Carmel will host Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional in the standalone game Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Then, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2, four-star wide receiver Julius Jones Jr. and four-star safety Zayden Gamble of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas will host DeSoto (Texas) High.

Both matchups are expected to be highly competitive.

Entering the season, St. Joseph Regional, which features Irish 2028 class four-star linebacker target Tahj Gray, is the No. 3 team in New Jersey and the No. 37 program nationally. DeSoto checks in as the No. 2 team in Texas and the No. 20 team nationally.

St. Thomas Aquinas and Mount Carmel are also in the top 25, ranking Nos. 13 and 17 nationally. St. Thomas Aquinas is also the No. 2 team in Florida behind Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, while Mount Carmel is the top program in Illinois. St. Thomas Aquinas has won seven consecutive state championships, while Mount Carmel has captured four straight state titles.

In addition to Igwebuike, Jones and Gamble, Notre Dame 2028 class kicker Owen Davies and Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy will take on Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School on Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

Here are the other four games ESPN will televise. All times are Eastern.

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