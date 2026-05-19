Newsstand: Notre Dame CB commit to play in Navy All-American Bowl
Notre Dame is tracking to sign back-to-back top-five recruiting classes, after the Irish landed the No. 2 group in the country in 2026 and currently have the No. 5 class in America.
Marcus Freeman‘s class is star-studded and has high school All-American prospects on both sides of the ball. Notre Dame will have one of its elite cornerback commits play in the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl.
On May 14, Cincinnati Anderson’s Ace Alston, the No. 87 prospect and No. 12 cornerback in the land according to the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking, accepted his invite to participate in the prestigious all-star game played annually in San Antonio, Texas.
When Alston plays in that game in early January, he will do so as a Notre Dame signee. Other programs did their best to make sure that wouldn’t be the case, as Florida, Michigan and others made a push, but in April, Alston informed Blue & Gold that he shut down his recruitment and locked back in with the Fighting Irish.
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“Not taking any more visits,” Alston said when asked what “all the way locked in” means to him. “Focusing on Notre Dame. That is the priority — focusing on Notre Dame.”
According to Alston’s Twitter page, quarterbacks completed only 29% of passes when targeting him this season. He also allowed just 1.5 yards per coverage snap and 5 yards per completion while breaking up 16 passes and intercepting 2 others. He had 53 tackles, 1.5 stops for loss, an assisted sack and 1 fumble recovery in those 14 games.
Notre Dame tweets of the day
Quote of the day
“He plays with college-level technique already. He plays angry, and we haven’t seen someone like him at Notre Dame in a long time, being long-limbed and explosive. Recruits like him are tough to find, especially with him being a student of the game. He’s always working on craft. He doesn’t even know how good he can be. He can physically take over a game.”
— St. Patrick head coach and former Irish safety Tom Zbikowski on ND commit David Folorunsho
Headlines of the day
- Lucky Charms: Notre Dame making moves on elite 2027 prospects
- Rivals300 CB Monsanna Torbert decommits from Indiana, sets three official visits to powerhouse programs
- Former Notre Dame QB Daniel Kovakov discusses Irish offer to 2029 passer Logan Lucero
- The Gold Standard: Where ND stands with most of its top targets around Chicago
- Layton von Brandt to Auburn; what does it mean for Notre Dame football recruiting?