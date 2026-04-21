Four-star DB Khalil Terry decommits from Notre Dame football

Tustin (Calif.) High four-star safety Khalil Terry has decommitted from Notre Dame, according to Rivals’ Greg Biggins.

Terry was committed to Michigan State early in his process but backed off his pledge last summer, and most industry insiders pegged him to pick USC. But he surprised the country when he committed to the Fighting Irish last November, a few days after he saw Notre Dame knock off Navy.

He grew up in the Columbus, Ohio, area and moved to California with his immediate family a few years ago. But the rest of his family is still in Columbus and Cleveland. Terry’s aunt is a longtime friend of former Notre Dame defensive backs coach Mike Mickens, who is now working for the Baltimore Ravens.

Terry was in town on March 21 for Notre Dame’s junior day.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Notre Dame,” Terry told Biggins. “It’s obviously one of the top programs in the country with a lot of history and tradition there.

“Coach Freeman is a great coach and a great guy too. I have nothing but respect for what they’re doing over there and the culture he’s built. I just felt like this was the right decision for me.”

The Irish have eight commitments in the 2027 class, including two defensive back pledges in Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons’ Xavier Hasan and Cincinnati Anderson’s Ace Alston, a pair of cornerbacks.

After avoiding a decommitment throughout the 2026 class, the Irish are now up to two in the current cycle. Mobile (Ala.) Williamson linebacker Ellis McGaskin backed off his Notre Dame commitment in January.

Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Miami, Penn State, Oregon, and LSU are among the other programs that offered Terry scholarships during his recruitment. He has reported 35 offers.

Terry’s junior season ended with a playoff loss on Nov. 7, but his 2025 campaign was exceptional. In 11 games (9-2 record), he recorded 62 stops, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 4 interceptions, 16 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble.

He’s been a varsity starter since his freshman year and has impressive career numbers: 179 stops, 10 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 quarterback hurries, 9 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery, 29 pass breakups, and 3 forced fumbles across three seasons.

Terry was a first-team All-Orange County selection by OC Varsity and a member of the Prep Redzone All-Southern California Sophomore Team for his efforts as a sophomore.

He was named to the Tustin High Principal’s Honor Roll for the fall of 2024.