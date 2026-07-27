Elite 2028 EDGE Darieon Prescott commits to Notre Dame football, explains his decision

Notre Dame has the No. 2-ranked class in the 2027 cycle, and the Irish’s 2028 class is off to a strong start. Marcus Freeman’s program got a major boost on Monday afternoon.

Bolingbrook (Ill.) High’s Darien Prescott, the No. 18 overall prospect and No. 5 EDGE nationally according to the 2028 Rivals Industry Ranking, announced his commitment to Notre Dame over Oregon and Texas A&M live on the Pat McAfee Show.

Before going public with his decision, Prescott spoke to Blue & Gold about picking the Fighting Irish.

“I love Notre Dame,” Prescott said. “I love everything about it — the environment, the intensity they play with during practice and games, the coaching staff and the players. I enjoy everything about Notre Dame.

“I love how highly they value academics and how strong the culture is. At Bolingbrook, we talk about responsibility, accountability and culture, and I feel that Notre Dame has the same motto. Whether it’s academics, football or anything, Notre Dame carries itself really well.”

Last Thursday, Notre Dame landed a commitment from Chicago Brother Rice class of 2027 defensive line commit Brayden Parks, who privately pledged to the Irish staff two weeks earlier. But about a week before Parks silently committed, Prescott had already made the same call to Freeman, who was on a cruise at the time, and defensive line coach Charlie Partridge.

“I could tell Coach Freeman was really excited,” said Prescott, who is the No. 1 prospect from Illinois. “Coach Partridge has texted me every day saying how happy he is to have the opportunity to coach me. I really respect those guys.”

Prescott earned his first offer from Illinois in January 2025, and Notre Dame extended a scholarship to him in June 2025. He visited for Fighting Irish home games last fall and returned for a spring practice on March 28. Prescott’s fourth visit to campus was on June 18.

More than 30 college programs have offered Prescott a scholarship, including Alabama, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee.

Prescott is Notre Dame’s third commitment of the 2028 class, joining Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy kicker Owen Davies and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas safety Andre Jones.

More from Prescott on his Notre Dame commitment

The entire Notre Dame staff, including Freeman, Partridge, defensive line assistants Nick Sebastian and Chase Jones, all played an important role in helping Prescott decide to commit before his junior season.

“Notre Dame was one of my first big offers, and they were coming off their national championship run,” he said. “They showed me how much respect they have for me as a player and a person. Notre Dame recruited me hard; they reached out to me every single day. Whenever I visited, they treated me like family.

“I connected well with all the coaches. On my last visit, I talked with Coach Partridge for hours, and I felt a strong bond with him. We have the same mindset when it comes to the game of football.”

Notre Dame director of scouting DJ Bryant was another key figure in Prescott picking the Irish.

“He played a big role in my commitment process,” Prescott added. “On my last visit, he showed me around and was making sure I was good. Even with my father, he was a main source of communication. We can always text him if we need anything.”

Notre Dame had long been a contender in Prescott’s recruitment, and the Irish became the clear leader during his visit last month.

“It was definitely during that conversation with Coach Partridge,” Prescott said when asked when it clicked with him that he wanted to commit. “We were talking for a long time.”

Other programs will likely continue to recruit Prescott because he committed so early in the process, but the Irish have his full attention moving forward.

“I’m focused on Notre Dame,” said Prescott, who will visit South Bend multiple times this fall. “Being one of the top players in the 2028 class, I wanted to set the tone. God helped show me that it was the right time to commit.”

During his sophomore season, Prescott recorded 65 stops, 14 tackles for loss, 8 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 5 sacks, 26 quarterback pressures and 2 blocked kicks. He was named to the Rivals High School Football Sophomore second-team All-America list for his efforts in 2025.

“On the field, I bring high energy, and I’ve been a captain since I was a freshman,” Prescott said. “Going to Notre Dame, I can bring that same presence. A lot of my coaches say that I’m a better person than I am a player, and I’m a pretty good player.”

Prescott had a strong freshman season as well, being named to the 2024 MaxPreps High School Football Freshman All-America Team. He posted 66 tackles, 9 stops for loss, 7 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception, 5 sacks, 27 quarterback pressures and 2 blocked kicks.

