Newsstand: Notre Dame five-star commit invited to Under Armour All-America Game

Chicago St. Patrick’s David Folorunsho, a Notre Dame commit who ranks as the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive lineman according to Rivals, attended the Under Armour Camp Series stop in Illinois on Sunday.

He received great news that day, earning an invitation to the 2027 Under Armour All-America Game, one of the premier all-star games.

On May 15, Folorunsho announced his pledge to the Irish over Miami, Texas Tech, Georgia and Michigan. He already ranked as a Rivals’ five-star prospect, and now he has All-American status to place on his list of accomplishments.

“The main thing that stood out to me is that Coach Partridge is the best developer out of my top five schools,” Folorunsho told Blue & Gold before making his decision public. “So, just knowing that, in the back of my mind, I’m just like, ‘Why would I not want to get coached by the top developer in college football?’”

After a breakout junior season at St. Patrick in which he totaled 56 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and six sacks, Folorunsho reported scholarship offers from 28 Power Four programs. It solidified his emergence as one of the country’s most coveted prospects, with 39 Power Four schools ultimately extending offers before his commitment announcement.

In the 2026 iteration of the game, interior offensive lineman Ben Nichols, quarterback Teddy Jarrard, safety Joey O’Brien and linebacker Amarri Irvin were the Irish commits who represented Notre Dame.

Notre Dame tweets of the day

Notre Dame commit David Folorunsho leaves UA Next Chicago with an Under Armour All-America game invite @DavidFolorunsh0



The No. 5 DT in the nation was as advertised. Dominant athlete #UANext pic.twitter.com/A4fZkFzBZd — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) May 24, 2026

Notre Dame commit David Folorunsho running the 40-yard dash here at UA Next in Chicago @DavidFolorunsh0



Reminder he’s 6’4” 280lbs. Elite athlete. No. 5 ranked DT in the nation for a reason #UANext pic.twitter.com/sNZEQjYXx6 — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) May 24, 2026

“My mindset ever since I’ve been a kid is to be the best quarterback in the country, no matter what level I’m on. If I go to Notre Dame with that mindset, then the Fighting Irish will be in good hands.” ☘️



— Notre Dame QB commit @champmonds



Story: https://t.co/R5dhvcPbpK pic.twitter.com/YCPvuD2Uiz — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) May 25, 2026

Quote of the day

“I’m trying to keep this class rolling,” Monds said. “I’ve been pushing for Julius Jones; he’s a really good player. I’ve been talking to offensive line recruits and even some guys on defense. Everyone I see who has Notre Dame as one of their top schools, I tell them my thoughts on the school and why I committed. I’ll tell them all the great things about Notre Dame and that it would be a great place for them.”

— Irish quarterback commit Champ Monds

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