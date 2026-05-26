Newsstand: Notre Dame five-star commit invited to Under Armour All-America Game
Chicago St. Patrick’s David Folorunsho, a Notre Dame commit who ranks as the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive lineman according to Rivals, attended the Under Armour Camp Series stop in Illinois on Sunday.
He received great news that day, earning an invitation to the 2027 Under Armour All-America Game, one of the premier all-star games.
On May 15, Folorunsho announced his pledge to the Irish over Miami, Texas Tech, Georgia and Michigan. He already ranked as a Rivals’ five-star prospect, and now he has All-American status to place on his list of accomplishments.
“The main thing that stood out to me is that Coach Partridge is the best developer out of my top five schools,” Folorunsho told Blue & Gold before making his decision public. “So, just knowing that, in the back of my mind, I’m just like, ‘Why would I not want to get coached by the top developer in college football?’”
- 1
ND lacrosse falls short
in national title game
- 2
Champ Monds update
Reflecting on ND commitment
- 3
Elite DT pairing?
Folorunsho and Parks potential
- 4Hot
Unsung ND staffers
On the recruiting trail
- 5
Notre Dame schedule update
For 2027 season & more
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
After a breakout junior season at St. Patrick in which he totaled 56 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and six sacks, Folorunsho reported scholarship offers from 28 Power Four programs. It solidified his emergence as one of the country’s most coveted prospects, with 39 Power Four schools ultimately extending offers before his commitment announcement.
In the 2026 iteration of the game, interior offensive lineman Ben Nichols, quarterback Teddy Jarrard, safety Joey O’Brien and linebacker Amarri Irvin were the Irish commits who represented Notre Dame.
Notre Dame tweets of the day
Quote of the day
“I’m trying to keep this class rolling,” Monds said. “I’ve been pushing for Julius Jones; he’s a really good player. I’ve been talking to offensive line recruits and even some guys on defense. Everyone I see who has Notre Dame as one of their top schools, I tell them my thoughts on the school and why I committed. I’ll tell them all the great things about Notre Dame and that it would be a great place for them.”
— Irish quarterback commit Champ Monds
Headlines of the day
- Lucky Charms: Two new additions to the Notre Dame official visit list
- Notre Dame national championship game comeback falls short vs. Princeton with dynasty on the line
- Notre Dame QB commit Champ Monds reflects on Irish pledge
- Newsstand: Notre Dame women’s basketball comes in at No. 15 in On3’s preseason rankings