New Notre Dame five-star commit Abraham Sesay details decision to join the Irish

Exton (Pa.) Downingtown East five-star pass rusher Abraham Sesay originally planned to officially visit Florida State the weekend of June 19, but that trip won’t be needed.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sesay, the No. 27 overall player and No. 6 EDGE in America according to the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking, announced his commitment to Notre Dame. Penn State, LSU, Duke, South Carolina and Ohio State were among the other schools he considered during his recruiting process.

“I felt like it was the place for me,” Sesay told Blue & Gold. “Notre Dame will maximize my success on and off the field. Being a part of what they’re building and what they’ve already established will benefit me and my family. I’m very excited to get to work.”

Sesay had long been considered a Notre Dame lean, but he didn’t know with 100 percent certainty that he’d commit to the Irish until his official visit during the weekend of June 12-14.

“Notre Dame has always been at the forefront of my recruitment,” he added. “Hanging out with the players and being able to bond with them, it was amazing. I really felt like I fit in.”

The 6-4.5, 225-pounder informed the Notre Dame staff during his photoshoot Saturday that he’d be committing to the Fighting Irish.

“It was a very emotional moment for me and my family,” he said. “It was amazing, and I’m glad I was able to do it in person.”

Committing to the staff face-to-face made for a special moment.

“It was definitely exciting,” Sesay said. “I got to tell Coach [Marcus] Freeman myself, and he was fired up. He knew there was a good chance I’d go there, but I got to say it to him in person, and that was great. I let the whole staff know, and they all welcomed me with open arms.”

The rest of Sesay’s official visit was incredible after committing privately, going from a target to a future member of the team.

“It felt great, being able to really be a part of the family,” he added. “I got to think about myself as a student-athlete there when I was walking around campus and on the field. It was very surreal, and I’m beyond blessed.”

Sesay, who becomes the Irish’s second-highest ranked commit per the Rivals Industry Ranking, will be rock solid in his pledge moving forward.

“I’m not someone to go against my word,” he said. “The word commitment is a commitment. I gave them my word and told them I’d be committing to the University of Notre Dame, and I’m going to keep my word.”

Sesay recorded 80 tackles and 13 sacks as a junior.