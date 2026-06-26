Five-star OL Albert Simien commits to Notre Dame football over Texas A&M

Notre Dame has pulled off another huge recruiting win, landing a commitment from Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston interior offensive lineman Albert Simien.

The five-star prospect announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish live on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Friday afternoon, choosing Marcus Freeman’s program over LSU, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Notre Dame offered Simien in March 2025 and made him a major priority. Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph and the Irish staff recruited him hard, even though Texas A&M was considered the team to beat for much of his recruiting process.

He visited Notre Dame three times. Simien saw the Irish knock off NC State last October and returned for junior day in March. He officially visited June 19-21, leading to his commitment.

“When you go outside of the football side of the program, it’s a lot more academic-oriented than most places I’ve visited,” Simien previously told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “Then getting to talk with their commits, they guided me on the side of their religious reasons for going and picking that school.”

Rudolph and Freeman visited Simien’s high school in January, which left a strong and lasting impression.

“It was big for me to understand that they care about the person behind the pads more than the player,” he said.

It’s not easy for Notre Dame to land top recruits out of the Deep South, especially in Louisiana, where most prospects typically stay in SEC country. The Irish have not signed a player from Louisiana since the 2023 class, when they landed linebacker Jaiden Ausberry.

But Simien “gets” what Notre Dame has to offer him on and off the field.

“We liked the academic side of it, and we talked to coaches and they were adamant about the football development side,” he continued. “When we had our conversations, we broke down the football developmental side of things. Then we broke it down later – outside of football, your support systems and more of who are you going to be when you get onto campus and who are you going to be when football is over, when your classes are over with, and what you’ll be doing when you’re on your own.”

Simien becomes Notre Dame’s fifth offensive line commitment of the 2027 cycle, joining Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep’s Oluwasemilore Olubobola, West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade’s Jackson Hill, Pittsburgh Central Catholic’s James Halter and Green Bay (Wis.) Notre Dame De La Baie Academy’s Richie Flanigan.

“The offensive line commits were a great group, and I felt like I fit in well with them,” Simien told Blue & Gold after the official visit. “The staff’s message was about development, relationships, and where they see me in the future.

With Simien in the fold, Notre Dame has four commitments from players who rank as a five-star recruit according to one major recruiting media outlet. Olubobola (Rivals Industry), Chicago St. Patrick defensive lineman David Folorunsho (Rivals) and Exton (Pa.) Downingtown East EDGE Abraham Sesay are the others.

The Albert Simien file

Simien played in the 2026 Under Armour All-American Game and Polynesian Bowl, both of which now allow high school juniors to participate.

He was named to the 2024 and 2025 American Press All–Southwest Louisiana Big School Team and made the 2025 Louisiana Football Coaches Association 5A first-team all-state. Simien was picked for the 2024 Louisiana District 5A-3 team following his sophomore season.

He also plays for the Sam Houston basketball team and participates in track and field.

Rivals’ Charles Power believes that Simien’s game is similar to former Ohio State five-star offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, a first-round selection by the Minnesota Vikings in 2025.

“Simien’s length, movement skills, and functional strength remind us of Jackson,” Power wrote. “The latter tested as a better athlete and was taller at the same stage. Both showed the ability to play multiple spots along the offensive line with length to hold up at tackle, while ideally projecting along the interior long-term.”