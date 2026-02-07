Notre Dame continues trend of five-star offensive tackles

Have you ever seen a Fighting Irish fan write on social media or a message board something like, “Notre Dame commits only drop in the rankings! They never get a bump!”? That’s either a tragically misinformed take or just internet trolling.

There’s nothing bigger from a recruiting rankings standpoint than earning a bump from four- to five-star status. Of Notre Dame’s five five-star signees in the 2026 class—EDGE Rodney Dunham, offensive tackle Grayson McKeogh, tight end Ian Premer, and defensive backs Khary Adams and Joey O’Brien—each earned their fifth star after committing to the Fighting Irish.

That’s according to Rivals’ rankings, led by Charles Power and Cody Bellaire. On3 purchased Rivals last summer, making the previous Rivals rankings defunct. Power had been running On3’s rankings since the company started in 2021, and they were rebranded as Rivals.

The point of bringing this up is another interesting fact about Notre Dame offensive tackle recruiting: the Irish have had a five-star tackle in every class since 2022, and four of the five earned their fifth star after committing.

Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne’s Aamil Wagner got it started in the 2022 class, earning his bump following a strong performance at a postseason all-star game. He was the No. 89 prospect and No. 7 offensive tackle before his rise, finishing as the No. 29 overall player and No. 3 tackle per Rivals.

“Of the lighter, developmental offensive tackles in both [all-star] games, we thought Notre Dame signee Aamil Wagner had the best play strength,” said Power at the time. “Many of the offensive linemen at the All-American Bowl were well over 330 pounds, so Wagner’s lack of mass stood out in the group. He looks to be in the 250-260 pound range. With that said, Wagner played stronger than many of the 300-plus pounders.”

Wagner declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, but the Irish’s five-star offensive linemen in the following two classes are penciled in starters for this upcoming season (health permitting).

Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman’s Charles Jagusah ranked as a five-star fairly early in the 2023 cycle and finished as the No. 25 player and No. 4 offensive tackle per On3.

“Even though he was mainly being recruited as a defensive tackle at the time, we felt like he had the potential to be the top offensive tackle in the cycle,” Power said after Jagusah’s five-star bump. “His functional athleticism and fluidity are differentiators in what is a strong offensive line group nationally.

“We’ve seen Jagusah continue to progress over the last six months. He continued to show his high-end talent on both sides of the ball. The 6-6, 300-pounder is a light-footed, flexible mover and shows very good play strength, particularly in his lower half.”

West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial’s Guerby Lambert received his fifth star during the final rankings update of the 2024 class.

“Lambert has put together a really strong senior year based on the film we’ve watched … He doesn’t take a lot of pass pro reps, but we think he has the wherewithal to develop there with the coaching he’ll get at Notre Dame. He has the natural athleticism to be good in pass protection. We’re really excited to see him in person and get eyeballs on him. He looks like one of the top offensive tackles in the cycle, and if you’re a Notre Dame fan, you have to be really excited about Lambert joining the offensive line room.”

When On3 bumped Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall’s Will Black to five-star prospect status, no other website had him in their national rankings. Both 247 Sports and ESPN viewed him as a three-star player. He still finished as a consensus top-100 overall prospect.

Wait, there are still sites that don't have Will Black ranked nationally 🤯😲https://t.co/c3TXPsr8wa pic.twitter.com/Nw0OcnxWNB — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) April 16, 2024

He earned his fifth star in February of his junior year and finished as On3’s No. 1 offensive tackle.

“He impressed with his workout this offseason; he ran an electronic 4.9 40-yard dash and a shuttle in the 4.5s, which is really moving at his size,” Power said during Black’s recruitment. “Everything we felt about his movement skills on film has been validated to this point, and his size is exactly what you’d want in a five-star offensive tackle. It’s all super encouraging, and his arrow is only pointing up.”

Wyndmoor (Pa.) La Salle College’s Grayson McKeogh‘s meteoric rankings rise was similar to Black’s, as Rivals (remember, formerly On3’s rankings) ranked McKeogh as a five-star prospect when the other sites had him as a three-star. He finished as an ESPN three-star, while he finished as a four-star prospect and No. 147 player by 247 Sports.

“His upside is as high as any offensive tackle in the cycle,” Power said. “He has elite movement skills and is a guy we’ve kept a close eye on for the last six or seven months. He made the conversion to offensive tackle from playing tight end, and we love how he moves. McKeogh is a fluid mover, quick in his pass set and has a great frame as well.”

So, the next time you see a social media troll that Irish recruits only drop in the rankings, you can send them this link.