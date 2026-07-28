Notre Dame four-star EDGE commit Jackson Vaughn transferring to IMG Academy for senior season

Notre Dame commit Jackson Vaughn will finish his high school football career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The 2027 class four-star edge rusher announced his transfer Tuesday with Rivals national recruiting reporter Hayes Fawcett.

Vaughn, who reclassified from the 2028 to the 2027 class this spring, spent his first two seasons at Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic. Now, the nation’s No. 16 edge rusher will spend his senior season at IMG Academy, the No. 2 high school team in the country.

Vaughn, the No. 4 senior in New Jersey and No. 148 overall prospect nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, reclassified with the goal of graduating in 2027 and enrolling at Notre Dame next year. Because Bergen Catholic could not accommodate that plan, he chose to transfer to IMG Academy for his senior season.

While Vaughn would have preferred to finish his high school career at Bergen Catholic, transferring to IMG Academy allows him to graduate in 2027 and enroll at Notre Dame next year instead of waiting until 2028.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Vaughn announced his verbal commitment to the Fighting Irish on May 26 over South Carolina, Auburn, LSU and Miami. Despite his decision to transfer to IMG Academy, Vaughn remains fully committed to Marcus Freeman’s program.

The Irish first offered Vaughn on June 6, 2025, following his impressive performance at the program’s Irish Invasion camp. Vaughn emerged as one of the top camp performers during the Freeman era, making him a priority target for Notre Dame regardless of class.

With no shortage of attention on him during his sophomore season in 2025, Vaughn still managed to tally 40 tackles (14 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 8 sacks and 3 pass breakups in 10 games against some of the top competition in New Jersey. Rivals named him a first-team sophomore All-American for his efforts.

The year prior, Vaughn broke out as a freshman in 2024, recording 16 tackles (11 solo), 10.5 tackles for loss, 8 sacks and 3 pass breakups. Four of those sacks came in the state title game against Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep, helping him earn first-team freshman All-America honors from MaxPreps.

Before his high school career began, Vaughn already held offers from Syracuse, Georgia Tech, Penn State, West Virginia and Boston College. He eventually picked up more than 30 offers from Power Four programs. Before announcing his commitment to Notre Dame, Vaughn held opportunities to play for programs like Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.

If Vaughn signs with Notre Dame as expected in December, he will become the first IMG Academy graduate to join the Irish since four-star cornerback Houston Griffith in 2018. Notre Dame previously held commitments from four-star offensive lineman Greg Crippen in 2021 and four-star linebacker Amarri Irvin in 2027. However, both players ultimately backed off their pledges and committed to Michigan and Virginia Tech, respectively.

By playing his senior season at IMG Academy, Vaughn gives Notre Dame valuable recruiting ties at one of the country’s most talented programs. The Irish have offered four recruits from IMG Academy in the 2028 class: four-star linebacker Andre Alexander, four-star cornerback Phoenix Evans and three-star prospects edge rusher Ismael Schiefer and wide receiver Kellen Miller.

Evans and Miller, specifically, have already visited campus on multiple occasions. They’ll be names to know for the Irish moving forward.