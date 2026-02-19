Jevaughn Codlin returning to Notre Dame after brief North Texas stint

Notre Dame hired Jevaughn Codlin away from West Virginia in February 2025 as an analyst who worked with the defensive line and primarily recruited defensive backs. He did a stellar job for the Irish, helping Notre Dame land the best defensive back class in the 2026 cycle.

On Dec. 18, 2025, he got his first big promotion when North Texas — led by Neal Brown, his old boss at West Virginia — hired him as safeties coach. But after just two months away from South Bend, sources tell Blue & Gold that he’s set to return.

Codlin will not be one of the 10 assistant coaches, but his return comes with a bump in responsibilities, as sources say he’ll coach the Irish safeties, working closely with new defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator Aaron Henry.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz was first to report the news late on Wednesday night.

Upon arriving at Notre Dame, Codlin made his presence immediately felt on the recruiting trail. He played a major role in helping the Irish assemble the nation’s top defensive back class in the 2026 cycle, headlined by the Rivals Industry Ranking’s No. 2 cornerback in Khary Adams and Rivals’ No. 1 safety in Joey O’Brien. Both are five-star prospects.

“That’s my dog,” Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield’s Adams told Blue & Gold last August about Codlin. “He always has high energy — great guy.”

In addition to Adams and O’Brien, the Irish also signed top-100 defensive back Ayden Pouncey, four-star cornerback Chaston Smith and coveted safety Nick Reddish. Codlin played a crucial role in helping the Irish land Winter Park (Fla.) High’s Pouncey, the Rivals Industry Ranking’s No. 7 player in Florida and No. 7 cornerback nationally.

“JCod is like a big brother to me and a mentor,” Pouncey said. “He was probably one of the main people who helped get me on campus at first. So without him, I don’t know if I ever would’ve given Notre Dame a chance.”

Codlin has also aided the Irish in starting hot in the 2027 class. In December, Notre Dame secured commitments from four-star cornerbacks Xavier Hasan and Ace Alston, the Nos. 8 and 13 prospects at their respective positions. According to Hasan and Alston, Codlin was the first ND staffer they informed when they decided they wanted to play their college football in South Bend.

Both prospects — as well as Irish 2027 safety commit Khalil Terry — were bummed when news broke that Codlin was leaving, but they must be over the moon about his return.

“That’s my guy,” Hasan said of Codlin. “He knows my trainer well. When he was at West Virginia, he was recruiting me to go there, and we’ve been talking since my freshman year. I know him really well.”

Before his time at Notre Dame and West Virginia, Codlin was a defensive backs assistant at Division II Emporia State in Kansas. He graduated from Kansas Wesleyan in 2022.