Notre Dame evaluating massive OL Kendon Bauer after first visit

Notre Dame has two offensive line commitments in the 2027 class and is likely to take a couple more. The Irish have a few targets they’re in pursuit of and are evaluating others for a potential offer.

An offensive lineman who offensive line coach Joe Rudolph and Co. are evaluating is Frederick (Md.) Linganore three-star prospect Kendon Bauer, who stands at a reported 6-7, 325 pounds.

The Notre Dame staff hosted Bauer for a visit on March 27.

“I got a whole tour of the campus, facilities, watched the offensive line practice up close and sat in on meetings,” Bauer said when asked about highlights of his visit.

“The conversations with the coaches were great. I spoke with Coach [Marcus] Freeman a bunch. All of the coaches stopped by and had conversations with me. I was mainly talking with Coach Rudolph, and he’s interested.”

Bauer noted that prior to the visit, he hadn’t spoken with the Notre Dame coaches. His trainer had a connection with the Irish staff that got the wheels in motion for the visit to be set up.

“With Coach Freeman, it was more of an introduction, and we talked about some personal things,” Bauer continued. “It was also an introduction with Coach Rudolph, but we talked more about who I am, the physical metrics they took and my testing numbers. Rudolph said he needs to see me move; that’s the next step.”

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Rudolph went down to central Maryland in May during the spring contact period to evaluate him further.

Bauer also visited Ohio State and Indiana at the end of March and Virginia Tech last weekend.

Notre Dame offensive line outlook

The Irish’s two offensive line commitments come from a pair of legacy recruits — Green Bay (Wis.) Notre Dame De La Baie Academy’s Richie Flanigan and Pittsburgh Central Catholic’s James Halter.

The Irish are in a strong position with Middletown (Del.) Appoquinimink’s Layton Von Brandt, an elite offensive tackle who is scheduled to visit this weekend. Kindred (N.D.) High’s Luke Starcevic is expected in town on Saturday as well and is a coveted interior offensive lineman.

The Irish are in the lead group for St. Joseph (Ill.) Ogden tackle Cameron Wagner and Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston interior lineman Albert Simien.

Notre Dame recently offered Saline (Mich.) High lineman Louis Esposito, who is a longtime Michigan commit.

Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep’s Oluwasemilore Olubobola added an offer from Notre Dame recently, and the Irish hope to get involved in his recruitment.