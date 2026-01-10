Top recruits rave about new Notre Dame personnel hires Kenny Sanders, DJ Bryant

On Wednesday, news broke that Notre Dame would be hiring Kenny Sanders as its assistant general manager and DJ Bryant to a personnel office role, with both men coming from Penn State. The Fighting Irish have yet to announce the hires, but it’s Blue & Gold’s understanding that both have hit the ground running.

Sanders was Penn State’s director of player personnel from 2022-25 and worked as Oregon’s director of recruiting prior to that. Bryant started working at Penn State in Feb. 2023 after three seasons on the Colorado staff and played in the NFL for two seasons.

Notre Dame has had plenty of recruiting battles with Penn State over the years, especially in the past year. Irish recruits have spoken highly of the new ND staffers, including one who decommitted from the Nittany Lions after Penn State fired James Franklin.

Middletown (Del.) Appoquinimink’s Layton Von Brandt, the No. 48 overall player and No. 6 offensive tackle nationally according to the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking, spoke with Blue & Gold about Sanders and Bryant.

“He was always the first face I saw when I stepped on Penn State’s campus, and every time we spoke, it was always a good experience, for sure.

“He’s a dude full of energy and an amazing human being and father. Coach Sanders is overall just a person you want to be around. He’s easy to relate to and a class act. I’m really excited for him and to see him again.

“Coach Bryant and I were close as well. He was always checking up on me and my family, just making sure we were good. It’s always awesome catching up with him.”

On Dec. 21, Von Brandt announced a top eight schools list of Florida, Penn State, Ohio State, LSU, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Auburn. The Irish hosted him for the first time in November, and that trip catapulted Notre Dame near the top of his list.

The addition of Bryant and Sanders only helps the Irish in their pursuit of the big-time pass blocker.

“Them being there makes it more exciting,” Von Brandt added. “When I visit there, they would make it feel like even more of a home.”

Notre Dame signed a few players who also closely considered Penn State, and a couple of them sent messages to Blue & Gold about the Irish’s new hires.

Mechanicsburg (Pa.) Cumberland Valley offensive lineman Tyler Merrill spoke highly of Sanders.

“I had a really good relationship with Sanders,” Merrill said. “Penn State was my first Power Five interest, and a lot of recruiting went through him. He’s a great dude — very charismatic and easy to talk to. I think he’s a great addition.”

Irish five-star cornerback signee Khary Adams thinks the world of both.

“They’re both my dogs, and I’m really excited for them to get up here,” Adams said. “They are great guys, and I have a personal relationship with both of them.”