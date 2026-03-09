Notre Dame four-star RB target Lathan Whisenton named RB MVP at Rivals Camp Houston | Newsstand

Notre Dame 2027 class running back target Lathan Whisenton put on a show at the Rivals Camp Houston on Sunday. The four-star recruit from Waco (Texas) Midway came away with running back MVP honors.

“Whisenton laid down one of the best workouts of the day during the testing period registering as arguably the most athletic prospect at the event,” Rivals national scout Cody Bellaire said. “His long speed combined with his change of direction and wiggle at 200-plus pounds is rare for the position.

“He showed explosive movement skills during individual drills and was a comfortable pass catcher during the 1-on-1’s. Whisenton did an excellent job separating from linebackers and showed he can get vertical in the passing game with ease.

“He proved that he has true three-down ability out of the backfield during Sunday’s event and that he’s one of the best backs in the country.”

Whisenton is coming off a dominant junior season in which he registered 1,502 yards and 24 touchdowns on 165 carries against Texas Class 6A competition, which is among the most competitive in the Lone Star State. He also added 10 catches for 102 yards.

Winning running back MVP at this year’s Rivals camp is just his latest accolade. Earlier this month, he clocked a personal best 10.51 in the 100-meter dash.

According to Rivals, Whisenton is the No. 170 overall player, No. 12 running back nationally and No. 20 prospect in Texas in the 2027 class. He will visit Notre Dame for the first time for its junior day recruiting event March 21. It will be the No. 4 running back in the Lone Star State’s first recruiting trip up north.

