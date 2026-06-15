Notre Dame long snapper commit Sean Kraft details memorable official visit weekend

Swannanoa (N.C.) Asheville Christian Academy class of 2027 long snapper Sean Kraft had unofficially visited Notre Dame four times during his recruiting process and loved his experiences in South Bend.

Kraft was eager to finally take his 48-hour official visit, which is more like a party than anything for someone like Kraft, who has been committed to the Fighting Irish for so long. He was in town over the weekend for the highly anticipated OV, and the 6-4, 215-pounder raved about his latest experience in South Bend.

“It was a surreal experience. It was unbelievable,” Kraft told Blue & Gold. “My highlights were meeting with Coach [Marcus] Freeman, talking with him throughout the trip and getting to know all the other recruits. I didn’t know the guys who visited because the recruits I know more are visiting next weekend. It was great hanging out with the defensive guys.

“The photo shoot was amazing; that was probably my favorite moment. I was able to meet Baker Mayfield (who was in town for Robert Hainsey’s wedding), and that’s something I will never forget.

“We did the Legacy Walk, where we walked from the Basilica down to the stadium and went through the pregame experience. It hit me that this will be my life soon and it’s not that far away.”

Kraft loved spending time with his future coaches — Marty Biagi, Jesse Schmitt and Michael Vinson — as well as Irish starting long snapper Joseph Vinci, who is entering his third year in South Bend.

“They were great,” the Notre Dame commit said. “They took me everywhere and were with me the entire time. Joe Vinci did a great job of taking care of me and getting me ready to call the place home. He was my player host, and I had a great time hanging out with him at night.”

Kraft is widely considered the No. 1 long snapper in the 2027 class, and a Twitter account called “Long Snapper 247” posted that the Irish pledge is “potentially better than current NFL snappers.” Granted, it’s not a verified source, but it’s still high praise from someone who claims to be an expert on long snapping.

How does Kraft handle that kind of acclaim?

“I just want to push myself to be better,” he answered. “I don’t want to compare myself to NFL guys. I just want to get better every day and not chase after someone else’s career.

“I’ll take the compliment every day of the week. You don’t get much attention as a long snapper, so when I do, it’s a nice feeling. But in reality, I don’t want to put myself in a situation where I think I’m above anyone else.”