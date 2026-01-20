Lucky Charms: New Rivals intel on three Notre Dame five-star targets
Here are today’s Lucky Charms, a Monday-Thursday insider notes article on Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting. Monday night’s report includes two updates on a pair of five-star prospects from Rivals director of recruiting Chad Simmons following his time in Miami at the Battle 7-on-7 tournament. Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney also has the latest on a recruit that Marcus Freeman is expected to see this week.