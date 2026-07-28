Blue and Gold Football Recruiting
Newsstand: Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman makes surprise appearance on Pat McAfee Show
Moments after Bolingbrook (Ill.) High class of 2028 EDGE Darieon Prescott announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish on The Pat McAfee Show, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman joined the program.
Coincidence? Certainly not.
Freeman was not allowed to be on the show at the same time as Prescott, nor was he able to answer questions about the rising junior, who is listed as the Rivals Industry Ranking’s No. 18 overall player and No. 5 EDGE in America, due to NCAA rules.
But having Freeman on was clearly a celebration of Prescott’s commitment. After McAfee joked about Freeman’s impeccable haircut, the former Indianapolis Colts specialist asked the Irish coach what he looks for in a recruit.
“We’re looking for the best football players in the country who fit this place,” Freeman answered. “We’re not a big city; it’s a small college town where you have to go to class and will be challenged academically.
“They understand the reward and value of not only the football development but also the education, network and what it can do for you beyond the game. We have to be up front and honest with recruits because if you don’t value those things, you’re not going to be here long. We’ve found the right guys who truly understand that and want to be part of this program.”
Watch more clips from Freeman on The Pat McAfee Show below.
Notre Dame tweets of the day
Quote of the day
“I love Notre Dame. I love everything about it — the environment, the intensity they play with during practice and games, the coaching staff and the players. I enjoy everything about Notre Dame.
“I love how highly they value academics and how strong the culture is. At Bolingbrook, we talk about responsibility, accountability and culture, and I feel that Notre Dame has the same motto. Whether it’s academics, football or anything, Notre Dame carries itself really well.”
— Prescott on picking the Fighting Irish
Headlines of the day
- Two four-star Florida recruits schedule ND return visits
- Reviewing the successes and failures of ND’s 2021 class
- Top players, performances and wins for Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class
- Five thoughts on elite 2028 Chicagoland EDGE Darien Prescott’s ND commitment
- Film Study of ND DE commit Darieon Prescott | Sophomore highlights
- What the experts are saying about new Notre Dame commit Darieon Prescott
- Elite 2028 EDGE Darieon Prescott commits to Notre Dame football, explains his decision
- Top 25 most important Notre Dame football players of 2026: No. 5
- 41 days until Notre Dame football: How good was the Fighting Irish run game in 2025?
- Lucky Charms: ND recruiting not slowing down in Chicagoland after huge commitments
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