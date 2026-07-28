Newsstand: Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman makes surprise appearance on Pat McAfee Show

Moments after Bolingbrook (Ill.) High class of 2028 EDGE Darieon Prescott announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish on The Pat McAfee Show, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman joined the program.

Coincidence? Certainly not.

Freeman was not allowed to be on the show at the same time as Prescott, nor was he able to answer questions about the rising junior, who is listed as the Rivals Industry Ranking’s No. 18 overall player and No. 5 EDGE in America, due to NCAA rules.

But having Freeman on was clearly a celebration of Prescott’s commitment. After McAfee joked about Freeman’s impeccable haircut, the former Indianapolis Colts specialist asked the Irish coach what he looks for in a recruit.

“We’re looking for the best football players in the country who fit this place,” Freeman answered. “We’re not a big city; it’s a small college town where you have to go to class and will be challenged academically.

“They understand the reward and value of not only the football development but also the education, network and what it can do for you beyond the game. We have to be up front and honest with recruits because if you don’t value those things, you’re not going to be here long. We’ve found the right guys who truly understand that and want to be part of this program.”

Watch more clips from Freeman on The Pat McAfee Show below.

Notre Dame tweets of the day

"You have to use those losses and failures to make you better..



That's the biggest thing that I've learned as a coach" ~ @Marcus_Freeman1 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/tuBAstkchz — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 27, 2026

"We didn't do the things it took as a program to make the playoffs..



We've used that to evaluate and we can't start the season 0-2..



We hope that our new process is gonna produce a better result" ~ @Marcus_Freeman1 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/RwwoRzHstx — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 27, 2026

"CJ Carr is a talented individual and he's leading our team..



His work ethic has been there since day one and you're seeing the results of that on the football field" ~ @Marcus_Freeman1 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UVvfJIzYEb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 27, 2026

"We will supplement very little with some transfers but we have to continue to make sure our foundation is built with high school recruits..



People value that and I try to use that as a reflection of our program" ~ @Marcus_Freeman1 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/38buZIt7GP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 27, 2026

"We're looking for the best football players in the country that fit this place..



We have found the right guys that truly understand that" ~ @Marcus_Freeman1 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/PpRVsjA2Gf — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 27, 2026

Quote of the day

“I love Notre Dame. I love everything about it — the environment, the intensity they play with during practice and games, the coaching staff and the players. I enjoy everything about Notre Dame.

“I love how highly they value academics and how strong the culture is. At Bolingbrook, we talk about responsibility, accountability and culture, and I feel that Notre Dame has the same motto. Whether it’s academics, football or anything, Notre Dame carries itself really well.”

— Prescott on picking the Fighting Irish

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