Notre Dame reaches major milestone by signing former five-star WR recruit Quincy Porter

The Notre Dame football program did not just fill a major need when it signed former Ohio State wide receiver Quincy Porter on Monday. It also reached a significant recruiting milestone.

Porter, who will arrive in South Bend as a redshirt freshman with four years of eligibility, is the first Rivals Industry Ranking five-star recruit Notre Dame has added to its roster in 17 years. The last was Michael Floyd, who ranked as the No. 25 overall player and No. 8 wide receiver in the 2008 class.

The Rivals Industry Ranking is a composite system that combines evaluations from multiple national recruiting services into one consensus ranking. Under that system, Porter ranked as the No. 22 overall player, the No. 3 wide receiver nationally and the No. 1 prospect in New Jersey in the 2025 class.

Before signing Porter, Notre Dame last landed a Rivals-labeled five-star wide receiver in Jordan Johnson during the 2020 cycle. However, Johnson was only a five-star prospect in Rivals’ standalone rankings at the time. Other major services, such as 247Sports and ESPN, rated him as a four-star, which lowered his overall standing in the industry-wide composite. Johnson ultimately finished as the No. 43 overall player and No. 6 wide receiver in his class.

Each year, Rivals assigns five-star status to only the top 32 players in a recruiting class, mirroring the number of first-round picks in the NFL Draft. That distinction makes true consensus five-star prospects rare.

In July, On3 acquired Rivals and assumed control of its recruiting coverage. On3 director of scouting and rankings Charles Power and national scout Cody Bellaire managed the On3 rankings from 2021 through 2025 and now oversee the revamped Rivals rankings beginning with the 2026 class. As a result, they were not responsible for Johnson’s original five-star designation.

They did, however, hold Porter in similarly high regard. In the 2025 On3 rankings, the Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic product ranked as the No. 13 overall player and the No. 2 wide receiver in the class. Power and Bellaire have compared Porter to current Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London.

In three seasons at Bergen Catholic, Porter caught 145 passes for 2,738 yards, an average of 18.9 yards per catch, and 41 touchdowns.

Porter brings the skill set to compete immediately as an outside receiver for Notre Dame. He appeared in four games as a true freshman at Ohio State, though his opportunities were limited while playing behind unanimous All-America wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Porter finished his Buckeyes career with four receptions for 59 yards, numbers that are expected to grow with an expanded role in the Irish offense.

Quincy Porter high school scouting summary via Power

Technician with translatable size and one of the largest catch radiuses among 2025 wide receiver prospects. Savvy receiver who excels as a ball-winner and in contested situations and is tough after the catch. Measured in at over 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with 33.5-inch arms and 9.5-inch hands prior to his senior season. Grew over half an inch and added around 15 pounds as a junior. The top target and a very productive receiver for Bergen Catholic, one of the top high school programs in New Jersey. Has high-end ball skills that combine with his length to manifest in a large catch radius. Made some remarkable contested catches as a junior. Capable of extending to make one-handed grabs. Strong at the catch point and easily tracks the ball over his shoulder. Can work in every area of the field. Very crafty after the catch. Sets up blocks and has very good field vision. Fights hard when the ball is in his hands. Uses lateral agility to make defenders miss in space and shows strong balance in breaking tackles. Finished his junior season with 969 yards and 16 touchdowns on just 41 catches (23.6 yards per catch). Turned in three straight double-digit touchdown seasons to end his varsity career. Ran track for the first time in three years as a junior and posted a very good 11.12 second mark in the 100 meters. Can continue adding to his burst and crispness in his routes, but looks to be one of the cycle’s top outside receivers with considerable high-end potential in college football and beyond.

