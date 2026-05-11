Notre Dame five-star OT target Oluwasemilore Olubobola sets commitment date | Newsstand

Notre Dame football could land a commitment from a five-star recruit Tuesday.

That’s when Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep five-star offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola will reveal his decision, according to Rivals national recruiting reporter Hayes Fawcett. The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Olubobola will make his announcement live on the Rivals YouTube channel.

The Fighting Irish will be one of three hats on the table for the No. 25 overall player and No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2027 class. Also the top rising senior football recruit in New Jersey, Olubobola will choose between Notre Dame, Miami and Texas A&M.

Olubobola’s latest visit was to Notre Dame the weekend of April 25 for the Blue-Gold spring game. That was his first trip to South Bend after adding a scholarship offer from Irish offensive line coach Joe Rudolph on March 19. In addition to the Irish, 36 other Power Four programs offered him a scholarship.

If Olubobola were to commit to Notre Dame, he would become the third offensive line recruit in the 2027 cycle. Last fall, the Irish landed pledges from four-star prospects James Halter and Richie Flanigan, the Nos. 8 and 23 interior offensive linemen in the class, respectively.

Pittsburgh Central Catholic’s Halter and Green Bay (Wis.) Notre Dame de la Baie Academy’s Flanigan are both Irish legacy recruits, with their fathers — offensive lineman Jordan Halter and defensive lineman Jim Flanigan — playing on the same Lou Holtz teams from 1990-93.

Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend

Former Irish running back Jeremiyah Love, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has started practicing with the Arizona Cardinals.

Jeremiyah Love said the NFL transition has been “a seamless switch.”



His reason?



“I went to Notre Dame.” pic.twitter.com/4E2UebTuRj — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) May 9, 2026

The Irish have had the most NFL Draft picks as of 2000 and 2026.

Most NFL Draft Picks: 2000 vs. 2026 👀 pic.twitter.com/03tc8Dbjsh — CFB Tracker (@MatchupTracker) May 10, 2026

The Irish men’s lacrosse team captured a victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday by defeating Jacksonville, 18-5.

Men’s Lacrosse Final: Notre Dame 18, Jacksonville 5



The Fighting Irish started slow but eventually demolished the Dolphins. They’re on to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals to face Johns Hopkins this Saturday.



Great start to this tourney run for Kevin Corrigan’s crew. Onward. pic.twitter.com/CXoyTOTsHo — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) May 10, 2026

Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend

“I went to Notre Dame. I’m blessed to have been coached by Mike Denbrock. Had a great offense. So, a lot of the roles and verbiage are the same as they are now. Just different wording. So, the switch over to the NFL has been pretty seamless for me.”

— Love to reporters Friday on his transition to the NFL.

Notre Dame Headlines of the Weekend