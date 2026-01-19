Notre Dame makes a move for a 2027 QB, offers Vero Beach's Champ Monds

Notre Dame football has a new quarterback target in its 2027 recruiting class.

On Monday, Vero Beach (Fla.) High junior Champ Monds announced an offer from the Fighting Irish. Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli were in South Florida earlier in the day to evaluate the talented 6-foot-2½, 219-pound passer. Monds reclassified from the 2028 class to 2027 last month.

Notre Dame’s move for Monds — a four-star recruit and the No. 22 quarterback nationally in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking — comes after its previous quarterback commit, Teddy Jarrard, reclassified to the 2026 cycle. Jarrard, a four-star prospect and now the No. 16 signal-caller in the 2026 class, plans to sign with the Irish in February, enroll in June and compete for the backup quarterback role.

Last season, Jarrard threw for 2,300 yards and 18 touchdowns while completing 176 of 271 passes with five interceptions in 12 games for Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb.

Monds is far from a backup plan for Notre Dame in the 2027 class. Also ranked as the Rivals Industry Ranking’s No. 335 overall player and No. 35 recruit in Florida, he has emerged as a major priority for the Irish as they look to stack talent in the quarterback room.

Though he appeared in only four games last season, Monds was highly effective. He completed 45 of 63 passes for 691 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception. Monds missed nine games early in the season after suffering an ankle injury in Week 1, then sustained a left shoulder injury — to his non-throwing arm — that sidelined him for two playoff games.

However, Monds returned for the state championship game against Lake Mary (Fla.) High and Notre Dame 2026 quarterback signee Noah Grubbs. He completed 10 of 20 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns, but Vero Beach fell on a last-second Hail Mary from Grubbs that secured Lake Mary the state title in Florida’s top classification. Grubbs early enrolled at Notre Dame last week.

Now, Notre Dame is in hot pursuit of Rivals’ top-ranked quarterback in Florida for the 2027 cycle, though the competition is stiff. In addition to the Irish, Monds holds offers from 27 other Power Four programs. He has spent the most time unofficially visiting Florida, Ohio State, Florida State and Miami, while also making trips to UCF and Tennessee.

Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, Oregon, Michigan and South Carolina are some of the other schools that have offered Monds. Rivals also considers him the No. 15 player in Florida and No. 138 overall prospect nationally.

Former UCF coach and current Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn was the first to offer Monds ahead of his freshman season. Monds went on to post a standout debut campaign, throwing for 2,234 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing 181 of 268 passes with five interceptions. He has also proven to be a capable runner, totaling 535 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 151 career carries.

Rivals vice president of recruiting Steve Wiltfong has more on Notre Dame’s pursuit of Monds and its other quarterback targets in the 2027 class.