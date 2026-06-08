Notre Dame offers 2027 CB Evan Via, expands cornerback board | Newsstand
A new defensive back target in the 2027 recruiting class has emerged for the Notre Dame football program.
On Sunday, Evan Via of St. Louis Ladue Horton Watkins reported an offer from the Irish. He’s the 19th cornerback in the rising senior class to receive an opportunity to play for Marcus Freeman’s program and the lowest-ranked prospect at the position according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.
According to the proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from the three primary recruiting media services, Via is the No. 683 overall player and No. 73 cornerback nationally in the class. However, Rivals views him much more favorably, ranking him as a four-star prospect, the No. 167 overall player and the No. 22 cornerback nationally.
The Irish made a move for Via despite already holding commitments from two cornerbacks in the 2027 class: Xavier Hasan and Ace Alston. The Rivals Industry Ranking considers them the No. 7 and No. 12 cornerbacks in the class, respectively.
Notre Dame’s 2027 class totals 18 commitments and ranks No. 6 nationally. The Irish will look to add to that total during the first of their two official visitor weekends, which begins Friday.
- 1
WBB update
From Eric Hansen
- 2
2029 QB loves ND
Logan Lucero
- 3
Latest from Bevacqua
Notre Dame AD
- 4Trending
QB recruiting intel
From Irish Invasion
- 5
Eye catchers
10 from Invasion
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Via has not yet announced plans to visit Notre Dame. He has already officially visited Missouri and plans to see Stanford and Wisconsin.
Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend
Irish cornerback Leonard Moore had an exclusive interview with On3’s Pete Nakos.
Irish defensive backs coach Aaron Henry had a get-together with the Irish defensive backs.
Moore on Irish quarterback CJ Carr to Nakos.
Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend
“Going into the trip, Notre Dame was extremely high on my list. Now, they’re arguably at the top spot. They have everything that I look for in a school. It’s not just a school with great sports teams, but of course, the education is top-notch there too.”
— 2028 four-star WR Dedrick Kimbrough to Blue & Gold recruiting insider Mike Singer after visiting campus Friday for Irish Invasion.
Notre Dame Headlines of the Weekend
- 91 days until ND football: The underrated aspect of Brauntae Johnson’s game
- ND visit exceeds high expectations for 2029 QB Logan Lucero
- 2029 QB Khayel Sam Fong-Talia discusses Irish Invasion, first ND visit
- ND’s Leonard Moore chasing a national title, not draft hype: ‘I haven’t accomplished what we’ve set out to’
- ND makes major move for 2028 four-star WR Dedrick Kimbrough
- Who takes center stage as ND WBB starts its summer agenda?
- To Super League or not to Super League? Why ND AD Pete Bevacqua is against the idea
- 92 days until ND football: Examining Leonard Moore’s dominance at cornerback
- Quarterback intel from ND Irish Invasion camp
- Irish Invasion eye catchers: 10 recruits who stood out at ND’s premier prospect camp
- Five standout linemen from ND’s Irish Invasion
- ND Irish Invasion Camp: Top offensive skill performers
- ND intel: No. 1 ATH, elite 2028 DBs among standouts as Irish surge with in-state blue-chips