Notre Dame offers 2027 CB Evan Via, expands cornerback board | Newsstand

A new defensive back target in the 2027 recruiting class has emerged for the Notre Dame football program.

On Sunday, Evan Via of St. Louis Ladue Horton Watkins reported an offer from the Irish. He’s the 19th cornerback in the rising senior class to receive an opportunity to play for Marcus Freeman’s program and the lowest-ranked prospect at the position according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

According to the proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from the three primary recruiting media services, Via is the No. 683 overall player and No. 73 cornerback nationally in the class. However, Rivals views him much more favorably, ranking him as a four-star prospect, the No. 167 overall player and the No. 22 cornerback nationally.

The Irish made a move for Via despite already holding commitments from two cornerbacks in the 2027 class: Xavier Hasan and Ace Alston. The Rivals Industry Ranking considers them the No. 7 and No. 12 cornerbacks in the class, respectively.

Notre Dame’s 2027 class totals 18 commitments and ranks No. 6 nationally. The Irish will look to add to that total during the first of their two official visitor weekends, which begins Friday.

Via has not yet announced plans to visit Notre Dame. He has already officially visited Missouri and plans to see Stanford and Wisconsin.

Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend

Irish cornerback Leonard Moore had an exclusive interview with On3’s Pete Nakos.

wasn't sure I would live to see a world where Notre Dame returned the best CB in CFB, but here we are! it's real and it's spectacular. https://t.co/rHNZ8FPnsy — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) June 7, 2026

Irish defensive backs coach Aaron Henry had a get-together with the Irish defensive backs.

Good food, great conversations, and even better people. Always a blessing to have the guys over. #FTB pic.twitter.com/rIbbg0XCQb — Aaron Henry (@AaronHenry7) June 7, 2026

Moore on Irish quarterback CJ Carr to Nakos.

Notre Dame's Leonard Moore to @On3 on QB CJ Carr: "I’m always impressed with CJ. I thought I talked to him in the locker room, and even during practice, I feel like the whole defense is talking to him, but it’s CJ talking trash against the whole defense. At the end of the day,… https://t.co/fyRMZRB3NY pic.twitter.com/KZ5gzlxANE — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) June 7, 2026

Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend

“Going into the trip, Notre Dame was extremely high on my list. Now, they’re arguably at the top spot. They have everything that I look for in a school. It’s not just a school with great sports teams, but of course, the education is top-notch there too.”

— 2028 four-star WR Dedrick Kimbrough to Blue & Gold recruiting insider Mike Singer after visiting campus Friday for Irish Invasion.

Notre Dame Headlines of the Weekend