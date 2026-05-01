Notre Dame continues 2028 QB recruitng surge with offer to four-star Lukas Prock

Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli offered a third signal-caller in the 2028 recruiting cycle Thursday.

Princeton (N.J.) Hun School four-star recruit Lukas Prock is the latest quarterback to announce a scholarship offer from the Fighting Irish. Prock is one of the most prized passers in the 2028 class, ranking as the No. 7 quarterback and No. 74 overall player nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 4 player in New Jersey.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Prock joins Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell four-star Kingston Preyear and Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage four-star Neimann Lawrence in adding a Notre Dame offer earlier this week. Preyear and Lawrence rank as the Nos. 5 and 6 quarterbacks and Nos. 64 and 66 overall players nationally.

In addition to holding Notre Dame offers and being among the most coveted recruits nationally, Prock, Lawrence and Preyear all visited the Irish earlier this spring.

For Prock, his March 20 visit marked his third trip to South Bend. He has visited Notre Dame and Ohio State three times each, the most of any programs to this point in his recruitment. He has also visited Illinois and Penn State twice apiece. Other schools he has expressed interest in include LSU, Texas, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Kentucky, Auburn, Boston College, Rutgers and Syracuse.

In addition to Texas, LSU and Kentucky, Prock holds offers from each of those programs, along with 12 other power conference schools.

Prock first expressed interest in Notre Dame when he traveled to campus June 9 for one of the program’s evaluation camps. He then went on to have a highly productive sophomore season, his first at Hun School.

In 12 games, Prock completed 226 of 309 passes for 4,330 yards with 41 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Rivals named him a 2025 High School Football Sophomore All-American.

Prock played his freshman season at Wellesley (Mass.) High, where he threw for 2,109 yards and 25 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He also added 410 rushing yards and four more scores.

The 2028 recruiting cycle could have Guidugli’s full attention as early as Friday.

Later Friday — sometime between noon and 3 p.m. ET — Vero Beach (Fla.) High 2027 four-star quarterback Champ Monds is scheduled to announce his verbal commitment. There are currently three predictions in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) for the Irish to land a commitment from the No. 22 quarterback in the 2027 cycle.