Notre Dame updates job titles for a few personnel office staff

Notre Dame has put together a top-10 transfer portal group nationally, according to the 2026 On3 College Football Team Transfer Portal Rankings, and general manager Mike Martin and his personnel staff played a key role in those efforts.

The Notre Dame personnel office grew last week, adding two new staffers from Penn State amid transfer portal chaos.

When news broke on Jan. 7 that ex-Penn State director of player personnel Kenny Sanders joined the Irish staff, reports indicated that he was joining as assistant general manager. However, his official title was revealed Thursday as the same one he held with the Nittany Lions — director of player personnel.

Sanders was a longtime Penn State assistant under former head coach James Franklin, who was fired during the 2025 season. He first joined the Nittany Lions in 2014, serving as a recruiting staffer until 2019 before leaving to join Mario Cristobal at Oregon as director of recruiting. In 2021, Franklin brought Sanders back to Penn State. Sanders became the Nittany Lions’ director of player personnel in April 2022.

Jourdan Blake, who joined the Notre Dame staff last offseason from Colorado, previously held the DPP title and is now the program’s director of recruiting advancement. The essence of Blake’s new role is right in the title: advancing Notre Dame recruiting. Blake’s primary goal is to find ways to improve Notre Dame’s recruiting operation while handling important day-to-day responsibilities.

The former SMU and Baylor cornerback (2014-18) worked at both SMU and TCU prior to his time with the Buffaloes. Blake, 29, also gained NFL experience as a scouting intern with the Houston Texans in July 2024.

Notre Dame hired former Irish defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa last year for the director of recruiting advancement role, and his job will change significantly. He was a key member of the personnel department, and now serves as Notre Dame’s director of player development.

The Ewa Beach, Hawaii, native played at Notre Dame for five seasons from 2017-21. He was named a team captain in his last go-round, during which he totaled a career-high 25 tackles, tied a career high with 6 tackles for loss and added 2 sacks — with Marcus Freeman as defensive coordinator.

Who held the position prior to Tagovailoa-Amosa? Ex-Notre Dame playmaker Amir Carlisle did for 2.5 years before leaving in September to become the NFL’s senior manager for player engagement and financial empowerment.

Blue & Gold’s Eric Hansen noted last fall that Notre Dame didn’t have immediate urgency in replacing Carlisle, because the job’s most impactful months are in the offseason.

“Perhaps (Carlisle’s) biggest contribution was guiding players to make the most of their Notre Dame experience while at the school and afterwards,” wrote Hansen. “That included helping players transition beyond football once their playing careers ended, whether that be at the college or NFL level.

“He started a program called ‘Close The Gap’ to do just that, and invited speakers to come to Notre Dame to share their knowledge of how to proceed with life after football.”

While Tagovailoa-Amosa will be out of the day-to-day recruiting side of things for the Fighting Irish, his impact will continue by assisting the Irish roster in living out the 4-for-40 mission.

Notre Dame also recently hired DJ Bryant — another former Penn State staffer — to work in its personnel department. He does not have a job title yet. At Penn State, Bryant served as recruiting coordinator for personnel and recruitment.

Bryant and Sanders are joining a personnel team that, beyond Blake and Martin, includes director of recruiting Carter Auman, director of recruiting operations Becca Sites and director of on-campus recruiting Ariella Ellis. Other names to know include Justice Bathas, Tim Brown Jr. and Stu Hamilton.





