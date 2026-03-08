Singer: How Notre Dame’s recruiting operation is stronger than ever

Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong named the top 10 recruiters in the country for the 2026 class, and two came from Notre Dame: defensive backs coach Mike Mickens and defensive line coach Al Washington.

However, Mickens — who led the Irish to land inarguably the best defensive back class in the country — left for the Baltimore Ravens, while Washington — who helped Notre Dame land its best defensive line class in many years — is now with the Miami Dolphins.

But in this writer’s opinion, Notre Dame’s staff — from top to bottom — has improved from a recruiting perspective. And that’s no slight intended at Mickens and Washington at all — that’s just how stacked the Irish staff is.

Notre Dame signed the No. 2 class in the 2026 cycle, and Irish recruiting might be even better? There’s reason for Irish fans to be very optimistic about the future.

To start, one must look at the retention Notre Dame had in the personnel department.

At the end of November, Blue & Gold published a story looking at the personnel department and each of their respective roles. All of the key members are back for the 2027 recruiting cycle: general manager Mike Martin, director of scouting Matt Jansen, director of football strategy Anthony Treash, director of recruiting Carter Auman, director of recruiting operations Becca Sites, director of player development Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, director of recruiting advancement Jourdan Blake and director of on-campus recruiting Ariella Ellis.

Auman, a Notre Dame graduate in 2022, has been a key member of the recruiting office for the past few years and was the heartbeat of it in the 2026 cycle.

“Notre Dame signed the program’s best recruiting class since the Holtz era, and Auman was in the middle of it all,” wrote Wiltfong, when naming the sports’ top off-field recruiting stars for the 2026 class.

Notre Dame also retained a few key analysts in Harris Bivin (tight ends), Nick Sebastian (defensive line) and Tre Reader (linebackers). All received strong interest for other jobs in the winter — Reader’s was very public as it was reported he would be heading to Michigan State with Max Bullough — but they’re back and are important to the Irish’s recruiting efforts at their respective positions.

And somewhere in between retention and an addition is Jevaughn Codlin‘s return to Notre Dame after a brief stint at North Texas. Codlin was crucial to the Irish’s defensive back recruiting success in the 2026 cycle and was hired to become the Mean Green’s new safeties coach. But after a few weeks at his new job, Notre Dame hired him back to coach the Irish safeties and help Mickens’ replacement, Aaron Henry, recruit the entire secondary.

“This is a great pickup for Notre Dame and myself,” Cincinnati Anderson cornerback and Irish commit Ace Alston said. “I’ve had a relationship with J-Cod since my freshman year before he was at ND. He also led my recruitment at Notre Dame. With all the changes, I’m excited that he’s back!”

Notre Dame bolstered its personnel department when it brought in a couple of men from Penn State. Kenny Sanders is the Irish’s new director of player personnel, while DJ Bryant recently earned the title of director of recruiting personnel. They’ve hit the ground running, with sources around the program raving about their professionalism and talent.

Recruits are excited as well.

“Them being there makes it more exciting,” Middletown (Del.) Appoquinimink offensive lineman Layton Von Brandt said of Bryant and Sanders. “When I visit there, they would make it feel like even more of a home.”

Notre Dame hired Shaun Shivers away from Florida State to become its new assistant wide receivers coach, and his connections and expertise in Florida will give the Irish a big boost.

Head coach Marcus Freeman made three strong assistant coach hires on the field and on the recruiting front when he brought in Henry, defensive line coach Charlie Partridge and linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary. Each of them have hit the ground running.

Notre Dame hired Chase Jones as a defensive analyst, and he’s been connecting with prospects on his side of the ball.

Signing the No. 2 group in the country again will be no small task, but Notre Dame has formed a staff to keep stacking top classes.