Newsstand: Notre Dame QB signee Noah Grubbs named Mr. Football in Florida

Lake Mary (Fla.) High quarterback and Notre Dame class of 2026 signee Noah Grubbs earned potentially his final major honor of his high school career on Monday, and it’s a big one.

He was named the 2025 Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Football following a final round of voting by a statewide panel of high school football coaches and media representatives.

Grubbs captured 14 of the 30 first-place votes and finished with 209 points, according to a press release. Jacksonville (Fla.) The Bolles School’s Xander Edwards, a Notre Dame legacy as son of Marc Edwards, was the runner-up, receiving eight first-place votes and finishing with 123 points.

The 6-4, 208-pounder capped off an incredible high school career with a 7A Florida state championship victory last month on a walk-off hail mary.

Only two passers in the history of Florida high school football have thrown for more than 140 career touchdowns. Those two are Grubbs and Tucker Israel from Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona (2011–14). Grubbs finished his career with 143 passing touchdowns, while Israel tossed 162. He’s No. 6 all-time in his home state’s career passing yardage with 11,537.

He set the following Lake Mary school records in 2023: single-game passing touchdowns (8), single-game passing yardage (528), single-season passing touchdowns (49), single-season passing yards (3,677), most passes completed in a single game (31), single-season completions (207) and attempts (356).

Grubbs’ record as a starter was 39-12. His first game as Lake Mary’s starting quarterback was in Week 4 of the 2022 season.

Quote of the day

“And Notre Dame has a good product on the field, and they have a unique product off the field from an academic standpoint. And they get the guys that fit that. And then within that, the schools that they recruit against for those guys, Notre Dame’s as armed as anybody.”

— Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal Steve Wiltfong

