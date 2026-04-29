Notre Dame four-star QB target Champ Monds sets commitment date

The Notre Dame football program is set to finally get clarity on whether or not Champ Monds will be its quarterback of the future.

On Wednesday, Rivals national recruiting reporter Hayes Fawcett reported that Monds will announce his commitment Friday on the Pat McAfee Show. The exact time is still to be determined. But the finalists are not. The Vero Beach (Fla.) High signal-caller will choose between Florida State, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Monds, a 6-foot-2½, 219-pound passer, is one of the most prized prospects in the 2027 cycle. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, he is viewed as the No. 22 quarterback and No. 288 overall player nationally and No. 25 player in Florida. In Rivals’ own rankings, he is considered an even more coveted recruit, ranking as the No. 17 QB and No. 214 player overall in the class.

Before Monds reclassified to the 2027 cycle in December, he was the No. 1 QB in the 2028 class, according to Rivals.

Monds’ reclassification was welcome news for the Fighting Irish. Also in December, their previous 2027 class quarterback, four-star recruit Teddy Jarrard, moved up to 2026. Jarrard — who was Rivals’ No. 2 QB in 2027 entering last season — officially signed with Notre Dame in February and will arrive on campus in June. Jarrard — now the No. 15 QB in 2026 — is expected to compete to become the Irish’s backup quarterback this season.

Notre Dame also views Jarrard and Monds as candidates to become the team’s future “franchise quarterback.” After Jarrard decided to graduate from high school early, Irish quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli made Monds program’s first new QB target by offering him Jan. 19.

In February, Guidugli eventually offered Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney’s Davin Davidson and Salt Lake City West’s Kamden Lopati, a pair of four-star prospects who rank as the Nos. 9 and 10 passers in the class. And earlier this spring, the Irish looked well-positioned to flip Lopati from Illinois. But the No. 2 recruit in Utah ended up changing his mind at the 11th hour and switched his commitment to Michigan.

Five days before Lopati’s April 14 decision, Davidson — whose head coach at Cardinal Mooney is former Irish quarterback and tight end Jared Clark — committed to Florida without ever having been to South Bend. But the Irish didn’t panic.

They had Monds scheduled to visit April 18 and Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy four-star recruit Peter Bourque, the No. 7 QB in the 2027 class, on deck for a visit three days later. However, Notre Dame felt so strongly about the way things went with Monds that they canceled Bourque’s impending trip to campus.

Now, the Irish need to prove they made the right call by getting Monds’ commitment over the finish line. According to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), Notre Dame has the best chance at securing his pledge. But nothing is finalized until Monds makes his choice public Friday.

The Irish’s 2027 class currently features 10 commits and ranks No. 9 nationally.