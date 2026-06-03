Notre Dame four-star QB target Neimann Lawrence sets commitment date

One of Notre Dame football’s three quarterback targets in the 2028 class is set to announce his commitment in about three weeks.

Four-star quarterback Neimann Lawrence will reveal where he plans to play his college football June 25, according to Rivals national recruiting reporter Hayes Fawcett. Notre Dame, Miami, Michigan, Texas and Texas A&M are his five finalists.

When Fawcett reported Lawrence’s plans Wednesday at 10:35 a.m. ET, there were no picks in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) forecasting where the Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage product could be headed. He most recently visited Texas at the end of May.

On April 27, the 6-foot-0½, 202-pound Lawrence became the first 2028 class quarterback to report an offer from the Irish. Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli eventually offered Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell’s Kingston Preyear on April 28 and Princeton (N.J.) Hun School’s Lukas Prock on April 30.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Lawrence is the No. 6 quarterback and No. 62 overall player nationally and No. 8 recruit in Florida in the class. Preyear and Prock, meanwhile, are the Nos. 6 and 7 passers and Nos. 67 and 68 overall players in 2028, respectively.

When did Notre Dame become a contender for Lawrence?

About a year ago, Lawrence unofficially visited Notre Dame for the first time to compete in the program’s Irish Invasion camp. Though he was one of the event’s standouts, his performance did not produce an immediate Notre Dame offer. That was, in part, because Guidugli had not extended an offer or established a target in the 2027 recruiting class yet.

Still, Lawrence made it clear over the winter that the Irish were one of the top contenders in his recruitment.

Before Notre Dame formally offered him in April, Lawrence included Marcus Freeman’s program in his top 10 schools Feb. 24. His four other finalists also made the cut along with Ohio State, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Oregon and Florida.

On March 20, he returned to South Bend for an unofficial visit. Afterward, he told Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman the Irish made a “big jump” in his recruitment, absent a formal offer.

“The program’s morals and how they treat the team — their brotherhood that I value,” Lawrence said. “My parents respect it as well. Notre Dame is definitely a school we’re looking into, and it’s different than a lot of other schools. It’s a different tradition.”

Once Guidugli finally offered him in April, it was immediately apparent that the Irish would become a major player for his pledge.

The Longhorns are viewed as Notre Dame’s top competition and have ties to Lawrence’s high school. In the 2026 class, Steve Sarkisian signed American Heritage five-star quarterback Dia Bell. After Bell graduated, Lawrence transferred to American Heritage after spending his sophomore season at Miami Northwestern.

During Lawrence’s 10-game campaign in 2025, he completed 131-185 passes for 1,971 yards with 32 touchdowns and just one interception. He also had nine carries for 104 yards and one score.

Working in Notre Dame’s favor is Guidugli’s recent success in recruiting Florida.

In the 2026 class, the Irish signed the No. 4 quarterback and No. 57 player in the Sunshine State in three-star prospect Noah Grubbs out of Lake Mary (Fla.) High. Then, earlier this spring, Guidugli secured a commitment from the No. 2 passer and No. 24 player in Florida in 2027 in Champ Monds from Vero Beach (Fla.) High. Before Monds reclassified in December and added his Notre Dame offer in January, Rivals considered him the top signal-caller in the 2028 class.

In addition to Grubbs and Monds, Guidugli also landed Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star quarterback Teddy Jarrard. He was Rivals’ No. 2 quarterback in 2027 before reclassifying to 2026 and signing in February to give the Irish a two-man quarterback class. Jarrard finished as the No. 15 quarterback and No. 238 overall player nationally in 2026.

Now, Notre Dame will look to keep its quarterback recruiting momentum rolling by landing Lawrence’s commitment June 25. The competition is stiff, but Guidugli is equipped to face it.