Notre Dame recruits shine in Under Armour All-America Game

Notre Dame had four future players in Saturday evening’s Under Armour All-America Game, with Team Roses knocking off Team Pearls, 23–9. Team Roses featured 2026 quarterback commit Teddy Jarrard and 2027 linebacker pledge Amarri Irvin, while Team Pearls included safety Joey O’Brien and offensive lineman Ben Nichols, both 2026 signees.

Jarrard appeared in four series and completed 7 of 10 passes for 103 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. His passing score was incredible; he extended the play, threw the ball 50 yards downfield off platform and 2027 Texas receiver commit Easton Royal hauled the pinpoint pass in with one hand. The 42-yard score was the most impressive play of the game.

Notre Dame QB commit Teddy Jarrard drops a dime to 2027 Texas WR commit Easton Royal, who makes an incredible snag on the 42-yard TD.



Wow.https://t.co/yHBLV3imWC pic.twitter.com/QBz2RNm8Tl — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) January 3, 2026

On Team Roses’ next drive, Jarrard was back in at quarterback and took another deep shot. Defenses in the Under Armour Game have to play man coverage with a single high safety, and Jarrard threw it into harm’s way. While Jarrard showed off his strong arm with the ball going about 55 yards in the air, it was easily picked off by his future teammate — Joey O’Brien. Watch the replay of the play in the video below.

Notre Dame QB commit Teddy Jarrard throws deep into double coverage, intercepted by Irish five-star DB signee Joey O'Brien ‼️https://t.co/a5iLy33co9 pic.twitter.com/wxYVyqhfW0 — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) January 3, 2026

O’Brien had 1 tackle on the night, which was also on a big Jarrard play. The future Irish signal-caller evaded pressure and found 2027 ATH Braylon Calais for a 30-yard gain. O’Brien made the stop.

The five-star safety was named Rivals’ No. 6 overall performer during Under Armour All-America week.

“Joey O’Brien lived up to his reputation as one of the most instinctive players in the 2026 cycle during the Under Armour All-America Game,” Rivals director of scouting and rankings Charles Power wrote. “After a solid week of practice, O’Brien made his presence felt during Saturday’s game, making an array of plays from his safety post.

“O’Brien showcased his elite ball skills on his interception, tracking the football almost directly over his head, before reversing field and sparking a long return where he pitched the ball to a teammate.”

Irvin had a strong showing and was arguably the best linebacker in the game. He had 3 solo tackles and forced quarterback pressures on numerous occasions. He would have liked to finish those plays with sacks, but it was still a strong overall performance.

Nichols started for Team Pearls at right guard.