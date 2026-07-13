Notre Dame dominates updated Rivals rankings with nation's best collection of five-stars

Notre Dame led the way with four five-star recruits and four new additions to the Rivals300 in Monday’s updated 2027 player rankings, the first update since April.

Defensive lineman David Folorunsho (No. 9 overall nationally), offensive lineman Albert Simien (No. 10), edge rusher Abraham Sesay (No. 16) and offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola (No. 20) gave the Irish the nation’s most five-star commitments. Oluwasemilore earned his fifth star after Rivals expanded the number of five-star prospects from 18 to 23 at this stage of the rankings cycle.

When the cycle concludes in January, Rivals will increase the number of five-star prospects to 32 to mirror the number of first-round NFL Draft picks. If the cycle ended Monday, Notre Dame would have a fifth five-star commit in cornerback Xavier Hasan, who checked in as the No. 32 overall player in the class.

In total, 18 of Notre Dame’s 22 verbal commits in the 2027 class — which ranks No. 2 nationally — earned spots in the Rivals300. Offensive lineman Richie Flanigan (No. 186), defensive lineman Segun Alexander (No. 192), edge rusher Jackson Vaughn (No. 269) and tight end Titus Hawk (No. 293) were the four new additions to the Rivals300.

In addition to its five commits in the top 32 — Folorunsho, Simien, Sesay, Oluwasemilore and Hasan — Notre Dame also placed wide receiver Julius Jones Jr. at No. 84 overall, giving the Irish five pledges in the top 100.

The Irish also had two commits in the top 150: cornerback Ace Alston and offensive lineman James Halter, who ranked No. 114 and No. 127 overall, respectively.

Rounding out the Rivals300 were safety Zayden Gamble (No. 171), running back Lathan Whisenton (No. 173), edge rusher Aidan O’Neil (No. 191), linebacker Roman Igwebuike (No. 207), running back Isaiah Rogers (No. 212) and quarterback Champ Monds (No. 215).

Here is a complete breakdown of how Notre Dame’s nine commits fared in Monday’s rankings update. While Igwebuike, Hill and Gay moved down in the rankings, their ratings remained the same. So, Rivals did not “drop” him. Rather, other prospects in the class moved ahead with updated ratings.

Chicago St. Patrick five-star DL David Folorunsho

New ranking: No. 9 overall player, No. 2 defensive lineman nationally and No. 1 prospect in Illinois (98 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 9 overall player, No. 2 defensive lineman nationally and No. 1 prospect in Illinois (98 rating)

Ranking change: No change overall, N/C positionally and N/C in the state (same rating)

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston High five-star OL Albert Simien

New ranking: No. 10 overall player, No. 2 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 2 prospect in Louisiana (98 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 10 overall player, No. 2 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 2 prospect in Louisiana (98 rating)

Ranking change: N/C overall, N/C positionally and N/C in the state (same rating)

Exton (Pa.) Downington East five-star EDGE Abraham Sesay

New ranking: No. 16 overall player, No. 2 edge rusher nationally and No. 3 prospect in Pennsylvania (98 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 16 overall player, No. 2 edge rusher nationally and No. 3 prospect in Pennsylvania (98 rating)

Ranking change: N/C overall, N/C positionally and N/C in the state (same rating)

Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep five-star OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola

New ranking: No. 20 overall player, No. 3 offensive tackle nationally and No. 1 prospect in New Jersey (98 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 20 overall player, No. 3 offensive tackle nationally and No. 1 prospect in New Jersey (97 rating)

Ranking change: N/C overall, N/C positionally and N/C in the state (same rating)

Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons four-star CB Xavier Hasan

New ranking: No. 32 overall player, No. 5 cornerback nationally and No. 3 prospect in North Carolina (96 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 33 overall player, No. 6 cornerback nationally and No. 3 prospect in North Carolina (95 rating)

Ranking change: +1 overall, +1 positionally and N/C in the state (+1 rating)

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star WR Julius Jones Jr.

New ranking: No. 84 overall player, No. 16 wide receiver nationally and No. 9 prospect in Florida (93 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 84 overall player, No. 16 wide receiver nationally and No. 7 prospect in Florida (92 rating)

Ranking change: N/C overall, N/C positionally and -2 in the state (+1 rating)

Cincinnati Anderson four-star CB Ace Alston

New ranking: No. 114 overall player, No. 15 cornerback nationally and No. 5 prospect in Ohio (92 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 72 overall player, No. 11 cornerback nationally and No. 4 prospect in Ohio (93 rating)

Ranking change: -42 overall, -4 positionally and -1 in the state (-1 rating)

Pittsburgh Central Catholic four-star OL James Halter

New ranking: No. 127 overall player, No. 7 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 6 prospect in Pennsylvania (92 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 127 overall player, No. 7 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 6 prospect in Pennsylvania (91 rating)

Ranking change: N/C overall, N/C positionally and N/C in the state (+1 rating)

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star S Zayden Gamble

New ranking: No. 171 overall player, No. 16 safety nationally and No. 18 player in Florida (91 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 237 overall player, No. 22 safety nationally and No. 24 player in Florida (90 rating)

Ranking change: +66 overall, +6 positionally and +6 in the state (+1 rating)

Waco (Texas) Midway four-star RB Lathan Whisenton

New ranking: No. 173 overall player, No. 12 running back nationally and No. 22 prospect in Texas (91 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 173 overall player, No. 12 running back nationally and No. 22 prospect in Texas (91 rating)

Ranking change: N/C overall, N/C positionally and N/C in the state (same rating)

Green Bay (Wis.) Notre Dame de la Baie Academy four-star OL Richie Flanigan

New ranking: No. 186 overall player, No. 11 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 1 prospect in Wisconsin (91 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 28 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 5 prospect in Wisconsin (89 rating)

Ranking change: Return to the Rivals300 overall, +17 positionally and +4 in the state (+2 rating)

Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep four-star EDGE Aidan O’Neil

New ranking: No. 191 overall player, No. 17 edge rusher nationally and No. 3 prospect in New Jersey (91 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 191 overall player, No. 17 edge rusher nationally and No. 3 prospect in New Jersey (91 rating)

Ranking change: N/C overall, N/C positionally and N/C in the state (same rating)

Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee School four-star DL Segun Alexander

New ranking: No. 192 overall player, No. 23 defensive lineman nationally and No. 17 prospect in Georgia (91 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 51 defensive lineman nationally and No. 40 prospect in Georgia (89 rating)

Ranking change: 2027 class Rivals300 debut, +28 positionally and +23 in the state (+2 rating)

Chicago Mount Carmel four-star LB Roman Igwebuike

New ranking: No. 207 overall player, No 17 linebacker nationally and No. 11 prospect in Illinois (91 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 139 overall player, No. 13 linebacker nationally and No. 7 prospect in Illinois (91 rating)

Ranking change: -68 overall, -4 positionally and -4 in the state (same rating)

Springfield (Mass.) Central four-star RB Isaiah Rogers

New ranking: No. 212 overall player, No. 17 running back nationally and No. 2 prospect in Massachusetts (91 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 212 overall player, No. 17 running back nationally and No. 2 prospect in Massachusetts (90 rating)

Ranking change: N/C overall, N/C positionally and N/C in the state (+1 rating)

Vero Beach (Fla.) High four-star QB Champ Monds

New ranking: No. 215 overall player, No. 17 quarterback nationally and No. 19 prospect in Florida (91 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 215 overall player, No. 17 quarterback nationally and No. 19 prospect in Florida (90 rating)

Ranking change: N/C overall, N/C positionally and N/C in the state (+1 rating)

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star EDGE Jackson Vaughn

New ranking: No. 269 overall player, No. 27 edge rusher nationally and No. 4 player in New Jersey (90 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 33 edge rusher nationally and No. 6 player in New Jersey (89 rating)

Ranking change: 2027 Rivals300 debut, +6 positionally and +2 in the state (+1 rating)

Choctaw (Okla.) High four-star TE Titus Hawk

New ranking: No. 293 overall player, No. 11 tight end and No. 10 player in Oklahoma (90 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 28 tight end and No. 11 player in Oklahoma (89 rating)

Ranking change: Rivals300 debut overall, +17 positionally and +1 in the state (+1 rating)

West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade three-star OT Jackson Hill

New ranking: No. 46 offensive tackle nationally and No. 44 prospect in California (88 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 44 offensive tackle nationally and No. 42 prospect in California (88 rating)

Ranking change: -2 positionally and -2 in the state (same rating)

Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian three-star WR Jackson Coleman

New ranking: No. 96 wide receiver nationally and No. 4 prospect in Colorado (88 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 134 wide receiver nationally and No. 4 prospect in Colorado (87 rating)

Ranking change: +38 positionally and N/C in the state (+1 rating)

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep three-star S John Gay III

New ranking: No. 71 safety nationally and No. 69 prospect in Florida (88 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 65 safety nationally and No. 76 prospect in Florida (88 rating)

Ranking change: -6 positionally and -7 in the state (same rating)

Asheville (N.C.) Christian Academy three-star LS Sean Kraft

New ranking: No. 2 long snapper nationally and No. 62 prospect in North Carolina (80 rating)

Previous ranking: No. 1 long snapper nationally and No. 44 prospect in North Carolina (80 rating)

Ranking change: -1 positionally and -18 in the state (same rating)