Notre Dame four-star WR target Julius Jones Jr. sets commitment date | Newsstand

Prized Notre Dame football recruiting target Julius Jones Jr. has set a commitment date.

The four-star wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas will reveal where he plans to play his college football on June 22, he announced in an Instagram post Sunday. Jones will make his decision live on the Pat McAfee Show.

Notre Dame and Miami are the two finalists for the No. 81 overall player and No. 14 wide receiver in the 2027 class. Jones, also the No. 9 player in Florida, officially visited Coral Gables the weekend of May 29 and will return to South Bend for his Notre Dame official visit Friday.

Jones is an Irish legacy as the son of former Notre Dame running back Julius Jones. The elder Jones began his college career in 1999 and finished it in 2003 after taking a gap year in 2002. After his time in South Bend, he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 43 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Given his Rivals Industry Ranking as the No. 81 overall player in the class, the younger Jones has the potential to follow a similar path to the NFL. As a junior for one of the nation’s top high school programs, Jones caught 58 passes for 876 yards and 14 touchdowns in 14 games.

As of Monday, Notre Dame’s 2027 class totals 18 commitments and ranks No. 4 nationally.

Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend

Jones’ teammate at St. Thomas Aquinas, four-star safety Zayden Gamble, a Notre Dame commit, was a top performer at the OT7 7-on-7 finals.

Rivals director of recruiting Chad Simmons predicted Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit five-star linebacker Kaden Henderson to commit to Notre Dame.

Rivals’ @ChadSimmons_ has logged an expert prediction for Notre Dame to land 5-star LB Kaden Henderson☘️



Read: https://t.co/oIh1jgELZq pic.twitter.com/gIxl2ucTWj — Rivals (@Rivals) June 15, 2026

Irish five-star defensive line commit David Folorunsho is locked in with the program after last weekend’s official visit.

Five-star DL @DavidFolorunsh0 is locked in with Notre Dame following this weekend's official visit ☘️🔒



“It’s always felt like home. Everybody on campus is very genuine, really trying to build that relationship with you."



Read: https://t.co/qgAKt4yCFD pic.twitter.com/PaoSfHYxFv — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) June 14, 2026

Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend

“It’s always felt like home. Everybody on campus is very genuine, really trying to build that relationship with you.”

— Folorunsho to Blue & Gold after his official visit.

Notre Dame Headlines of the Weekend