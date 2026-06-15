Notre Dame four-star WR target Julius Jones Jr. sets commitment date | Newsstand
Prized Notre Dame football recruiting target Julius Jones Jr. has set a commitment date.
The four-star wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas will reveal where he plans to play his college football on June 22, he announced in an Instagram post Sunday. Jones will make his decision live on the Pat McAfee Show.
Notre Dame and Miami are the two finalists for the No. 81 overall player and No. 14 wide receiver in the 2027 class. Jones, also the No. 9 player in Florida, officially visited Coral Gables the weekend of May 29 and will return to South Bend for his Notre Dame official visit Friday.
Jones is an Irish legacy as the son of former Notre Dame running back Julius Jones. The elder Jones began his college career in 1999 and finished it in 2003 after taking a gap year in 2002. After his time in South Bend, he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 43 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Given his Rivals Industry Ranking as the No. 81 overall player in the class, the younger Jones has the potential to follow a similar path to the NFL. As a junior for one of the nation’s top high school programs, Jones caught 58 passes for 876 yards and 14 touchdowns in 14 games.
As of Monday, Notre Dame’s 2027 class totals 18 commitments and ranks No. 4 nationally.
Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend
Jones’ teammate at St. Thomas Aquinas, four-star safety Zayden Gamble, a Notre Dame commit, was a top performer at the OT7 7-on-7 finals.
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Rivals director of recruiting Chad Simmons predicted Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit five-star linebacker Kaden Henderson to commit to Notre Dame.
Irish five-star defensive line commit David Folorunsho is locked in with the program after last weekend’s official visit.
Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend
“It’s always felt like home. Everybody on campus is very genuine, really trying to build that relationship with you.”
— Folorunsho to Blue & Gold after his official visit.
Notre Dame Headlines of the Weekend
- ND long snapper commit Sean Kraft details memorable official visit weekend
- Four-star LB Roman Igwebuike’s family reacts to ND official visit: ‘It was a 10 out of 10’
- Four-star DL Brayden Parks discusses ND official visit and what’s next in his recruitment
- INTEL: Notre Dame football recruiting surging in the 2027 class
- Five-star DL David Folorunsho pitches ND to top defensive targets during official visit
- Wiltfong Whiparound: Brewster camp talks Florida visit; ND, Texas, Georgia, OSU & Aggies intel
- The Gold Standard: Early intel on ND’s massive recruiting weekend
- 2028 OL Colton Ott seeks competition with busy camp schedule
- Roman Igwebuike’s stepfather opens up on ND, Clemson and the race for the four-star LB