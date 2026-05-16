Notre Dame target, four-star OT Layton von Brandt sets new commitment date

Four-star offensive tackle Layton von Brandt, an uncommitted Notre Dame football recruiting target, has moved up his declaration date by a little more than six weeks.

The Rivals Industry Ranking’s No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2027 class will now announce on Monday, May 18 on the Rivals YouTube channel. Also the No. 75 overall player nationally and top prospect in Delaware, von Brandt was initially set to commit July 1 after his official visits to Notre Dame, Auburn, Florida and Penn State.

A product of Middletown (Del.) Appoquinimink, von Brandt was previously committed to the Nittany Lions from Nov. 9, 2024, to Oct. 12, 2025. However, he backed off his 11-month pledge to Penn State after it fired James Franklin midway through last season.

Once he reopened his recruitment, von Brandt’s first visit as a newly uncommitted prospect was to Notre Dame for the Navy game Nov. 8. Irish offensive line coach Joe Rudolph offered him during the visit and planted the flag for Notre Dame to be one of the top contenders for his second commitment.

Notre Dame currently has four offensive line commitments in the 2027 cycle. On Thursday morning, West Hill (Calif.) Chaminade three-star prospect Jackson Hill flipped his pledge from UCLA to the Fighting Irish. He became Notre Dame’s 16th commitment in the 2027 recruiting class.

The Irish also have offensive line commitments from Green Bay (Wis.) Notre Dame De La Baie Academy’s Richie Flanigan, Pittsburgh Central Catholic’s James Halter and Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep’s Oluwasemilore Olubobola. Flanigan and Halter are Rivals Industry four-star prospects, while Olubobola checks in as a Rivals Industry five-star recruit.

Despite visiting Penn State over a dozen times, Notre Dame seems to be the team with momentum for von Brandt ahead of his announcement date.

“Notre Dame is in a very good spot,” he told Blue & Gold earlier this spring. “I feel like this isn’t fake momentum. It’s just like, ‘Hey, it’s going to be tough.’ The other schools up there with them — it’s going to come down to how official visits go. That’s where I think they’ll separate themselves.”

