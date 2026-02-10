Newsstand: Notre Dame one of three programs to finish top-10 in recruiting and portal rankings
Recruiting rankings have been around for decades, and although not a perfect system, they are fairly well defined. Notre Dame is coming off a recruiting cycle in which it signed the No. 2 class in the country.
What’s less well known is how transfer portal rankings work. Here is On3’s explanation for how its team ranking is computed: On3’s Team Transfer Portal Index utilizes the On3 (P)erformance score to measure a team’s production during the transfer process, compared relative against its roster and not a comparison against other schools. This proprietary algorithm determines if a school has improved its overall team talent, stayed the same, or declined in talent during the transfer window.
Notre Dame’s transfer portal class ranked No. 9 according to On3’s algorithm.
On3’s Keegan Pope researched which teams signed top-15 classes in the high school rankings from Rivals and transfer portal rankings via On3. The Irish were among them, along with LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Miami and Florida.
Furthermore, the Irish were among just three programs that signed top-10 classes in both rankings. Texas signed the No. 10 group in both, while Texas A&M landed the No. 7 recruiting class and No. 3 transfer portal class.
“Coming off its national title game appearance last year and CFP snub this season, the Fighting Irish have completely reloaded their roster for 2026 and beyond,” Pope wrote. “While their transfer portal class featured just seven additions, it was surgically efficient in address positions of need with players who can fill them immediately. Wideouts Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter — both via Ohio State — are two of the highest-potential players at that position, and each has multiple years left to play. Notre Dame also re-stocked its defensive line room with three highly sought-after maulers in Tionne Gray, Francis Brewu and Keon Keeley. With a bevy of returning starters, expect them to challenge Texas for the preseason No. 1 ranking.
“And like the Longhorns, they too are building for the long-term. Freeman signed the program’s highest-rated class ever in the 2026 cycle, headlined by five Rivals five-stars and two more players who ranked among the top-40 prospects nationally.”
Quote of the day
“He’s just a tremendous young man. A guy who’s going to light up a room and does all the right things off the field. … He’s just a spectacular young man, a leader and does everything right. His coach never has to worry about anything.”
— Former Notre Dame LB Rocky Boiman on Irish signee Kobe Clapper
