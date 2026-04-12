Notre Dame offers three new prospects during visit weekend, including legacy recruit

The most marquee visitor at Notre Dame this weekend was Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas’ Julius Jones Jr., son of former Irish star running back Julius Jones Sr.

But don’t forget about Andre Jones, a class of 2028 cornerback who holds big-time offers himself. The younger son of Jones Sr. was in town as well, and he earned his offer from Notre Dame .on Saturday

The Irish joined the likes of Penn State, Texas A&M, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and others on his offer sheet. The younger Jones ranks as the No. 336 overall prospect and No. 38 cornerback nationally according to the 2028 Rivals Industry Ranking.

Notre Dame is a frontrunner for Jones’ older brother, and the Fighting Irish should now be considered a top team to beat for the 6-0, 170-pounder.

“It would definitely be big,” Jones told Blue & Gold last September after visiting Notre Dame for the Texas A&M game. “Being there with my dad and seeing everyone coming up to him, they showed him so much love. That was his first time back at Notre Dame in a while. It’s definitely a place I’d like to be.”

Jones Sr. starred at Notre Dame in the early 2000s, rushing for 3,018 yards and accounting for 27 touchdowns. He was a second-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2004 draft and played several years in the league.

Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian’s Apisai Fifita, the No. 520 prospect and No. 35 offensive tackle in the country according to the 2028 Rivals Industry Ranking, visited on Friday and Saturday and had a great experience in South Bend, which resulted in an offer from the Fighting Irish.

The Irish join Cal, UCLA, Texas A&M, Washington and others on the 6-7, 260-pounder’s offer sheet.

Fifita visited with Notre Dame class of 2027 target Alifeleti “Tolo” Tuihalamaka, the No. 325 prospect and No. 41 defensive lineman nationally per the Rivals Industry Ranking. They’re teammates at Oaks Christian.

Notre Dame offered Willis (Texas) High’s Trey Finney while the 5-9, 165-pound playmaker was on campus. Baylor, Arkansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Arizona State, Georgia, Miami and Florida State have all offered Finney as well.

He ranks as the No. 442 prospect and No. 75 wide receiver in the land according to the 2028 Rivals Industry Ranking.