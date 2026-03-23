Where Notre Dame football's 2028 targets landed in inital Rivals300

As of Monday, 60 high school sophomore football recruits have announced a scholarship from the Notre Dame football program. And 53 of those prospects are considered blue-chip recruits.

On Monday, the Rivals rankings team — led by director of scouting and rankings Charles Power and national scout Cody Bellaire — revealed the initial Rivals300 rankings for the 2028 class. The update comes following the completion of their sophomore seasons.

Blue & Gold runs down where each one landed in the rankings, breaking it down by position.

RUNNING BACK

WIDE RECEIVER

TIGHT END

Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception four-star Grant Bowen : No. 25 NATL, No. 1 ATH and No. 2 player in Illinois.

four-star : No. 25 NATL, No. 1 ATH and No. 2 player in Illinois. Zionsville (Ind.) High four-star Theo Schott : No. 204 NATL, No. 7 TE and No. 1 player in Indiana.

: No. 204 NATL, No. 7 TE and No. 1 player in Indiana. Chicago Brother Rice four-star TE Jack McNamara: No. 234 NATL, No. 8 TE and No. 9 player in Illinois.

OFFENSIVE LINE

San Bernardino (Calif.) Cajon four-star Austin Attalah : No. 11 NATL, No. 2 OT and No. 1 player in California.

four-star : No. 11 NATL, No. 2 OT and No. 1 player in California. Huntsville (Ala.) High four-star Joey Fleming : No. 22 NATL, No. 2 iOL and No. 1 player in Alabama.

(Ala.) High four-star : No. 22 NATL, No. 2 iOL and No. 1 player in Alabama. Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic four-star Wyatt VonBoening: No. 111 NATL, No. 10 OT and No. 6 player in Illinois.

EDGE RUSHER

DEFENSIVE LINE

LINEBACKER

CORNERBACK

SAFETY

ATHLETE