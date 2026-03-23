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Where Notre Dame football's 2028 targets landed in inital Rivals300

Kyle Kellyby: Kyle Kelly27 minutes agoByKyleKelly

As of Monday, 60 high school sophomore football recruits have announced a scholarship from the Notre Dame football program. And 53 of those prospects are considered blue-chip recruits.

On Monday, the Rivals rankings team — led by director of scouting and rankings Charles Power and national scout Cody Bellaire — revealed the initial Rivals300 rankings for the 2028 class. The update comes following the completion of their sophomore seasons.

Blue & Gold runs down where each one landed in the rankings, breaking it down by position.

RUNNING BACK

WIDE RECEIVER

TIGHT END 

OFFENSIVE LINE

EDGE RUSHER

DEFENSIVE LINE

LINEBACKER

CORNERBACK 

SAFETY

ATHLETE 