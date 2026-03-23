Where Notre Dame football's 2028 targets landed in inital Rivals300
As of Monday, 60 high school sophomore football recruits have announced a scholarship from the Notre Dame football program. And 53 of those prospects are considered blue-chip recruits.
On Monday, the Rivals rankings team — led by director of scouting and rankings Charles Power and national scout Cody Bellaire — revealed the initial Rivals300 rankings for the 2028 class. The update comes following the completion of their sophomore seasons.
Blue & Gold runs down where each one landed in the rankings, breaking it down by position.
RUNNING BACK
- Louisville (Miss.) High four-star Zaiden Jernigan: No. 30 NATL, No. 2 RB and No. 1 player in Mississippi.
- Spring (Texas) Klein Oak four-star Micah Rhodes: No. 72 NATL, No. 5 RB and No. 8 player in Texas.
- Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School four-star Tahmere Brown: No. 112 NATL, No. 9 RB and No. 7 player in Pennsylvania.
- Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star Zachary Belyeu: No. 170 NATL, No. 12 RB and No. 23 player in Georgia.
- Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek four-star Elijah Cromwell: No. 179 NATL, No. 14 RB and No. 2 player in Colorado.
- Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Anthony Howard Jr.: No. 192 NATL, No. 15 RB and No. 28 player in Florida.
WIDE RECEIVER
- Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin four-star Brysen Wright: No. 3 NATL, No. 2 WR and No. 1 player in Florida.
- Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day four-star Braylon Clark: No. 6 NATL, No. 3 WR and No. 1 player in North Carolina.
- Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek four-star Jaylen Addai: No. 14 NATL, No. 4 WR and No. 1 player in Texas.
- Cincinnati Taft four-star Lorenzo McMullen Jr.: No. 19 NATL, No. 5 WR and No. 1 player in Ohio.
- Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton four-star Roye Oliver: No. 34 NATL, No. 7 WR and No. 3 player in Arizona.
- Harper Woods (Mich.) High four-star Deandre Bidden: No. 42 NATL, No. 8 WR and No. 3 player in Michigan.
- Chicago Mount Carmel four-star Marshaun Thornton: No. 55 NATL, No. 12 WR and No. 4 player in Illinois.
- Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star Tromon Isaac: No. 97 NATL, No. 16 WR and No. 14 player in Florida.
- Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star Dedrick Kimbrough: No. 145 NATL, No. 22 WR and No. 6 player in Alabama.
- Lakeland (Fla.) High four-star Cameron Fuse: No. 155 NATL, No. 24 WR and No. 22 player in Florida.
- Venice (Fla.) High four-star Tyree Mannings Jr.: No. 158 NATL, No. 25 WR and No. 23 player in Florida.
- Saint Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep four-star Ryan Richmond-McDavis: No. 212 NATL, No. 34 WR and No. 3 player in Missouri.
- Hendersonville (Tenn.) Beech four-star Jeramy Laster: No. 234 NATL, No. 35 WR and No. 11 player in Tennessee.
- Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star Armani Strong: No. 253 NATL, No. 38 WR and No. 35 player in Florida.
TIGHT END
- Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception four-star Grant Bowen: No. 25 NATL, No. 1 ATH and No. 2 player in Illinois.
- Zionsville (Ind.) High four-star Theo Schott: No. 204 NATL, No. 7 TE and No. 1 player in Indiana.
- Chicago Brother Rice four-star TE Jack McNamara: No. 234 NATL, No. 8 TE and No. 9 player in Illinois.
OFFENSIVE LINE
- San Bernardino (Calif.) Cajon four-star Austin Attalah: No. 11 NATL, No. 2 OT and No. 1 player in California.
- Huntsville (Ala.) High four-star Joey Fleming: No. 22 NATL, No. 2 iOL and No. 1 player in Alabama.
- Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic four-star Wyatt VonBoening: No. 111 NATL, No. 10 OT and No. 6 player in Illinois.
EDGE RUSHER
- Jacksonville (Fla.) The Bolles School four-star Asher Ghioto: No. 7 NATL, No. 2 EDGE and No. 3 player in Florida.
- Bolingbrook (Ill.) High four-star Darieon Prescott: No. 21 NATL, No. 4 EDGE and No. 1 player in Illinois.
- Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice four-star Jayden Bell: No. 45 NATL, No. 6 EDGE and No. 4 player in Michigan.
- Chicago Brother Rice four-star Kameron McGee: No. 53 NATL, No. 8 EDGE and No. 3 player in Illinois.
- Saratoga Springs (N.Y.) High four-star Cam Toomey: No. 73 NATL, No. 9 EDGE and No. 1 player in New York.
- Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star Jackson Vaughn: No. 202 NATL, No. 21 EDGE and No. 9 player in New Jersey.
- Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star Peter Pierre: No. 260 NATL, No. 27 EDGE and No. 37 player in Florida.
DEFENSIVE LINE
- Indiana Head (Md.) Henry E. Lackey four-star Tyzon Swann: No. 8 NATL
- Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy of Louisville four-star Kellan Hall: No. 16 NATL
- Chicago Mount Carmel four-star Caleb Tucker: No. 185 NATL
- Kapaa (Hawai’i) High four-star King Pitts: No. 207 NATL
- Syracuse (N.Y.) Christian Brothers Academy four-star Arthur Jones: No. 293 NATL
LINEBACKER
- Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional four-star Tahj Gray: No. 27 NATL
- Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie four-star Gabriel Player: No. 59 NATL
- Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point four-star Brayden Bonik: No. 101 NATL
CORNERBACK
- Miami Columbus four-star A’mir Sears: No. 4 NATL
- Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton four-star Keaton Fields: No. 60 NATL
- Erie (Pa.) McDowell four-star Deonte Flemings: No. 134 NATL
- Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln four-star Kahmaree Crumity: No. 196 NATL
- Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day four-star Nate Dollard: No. 220 NATL
- Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Phoenix Evans: No. 273 NATL
- Lakeland (Fla.) High four-star Dominick Harris-Payne: No. 277 NATL
SAFETY
- Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern four-star Casey Barner: No. 17 NATL
- Lancaster (Texas) High four-star James Foster III: No. 41 NATL
- Winder (Ga.) Barrow four-star Giovanni Tuggle: No. 44 NATL
- Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge four-star Jaelyn Easterling-Flores: No. 66 NATL
ATHLETE
- Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Plantation four-star Za’kari Johnson: No. 173 NATL