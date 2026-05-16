Where Notre Dame’s 2027 class ranks after two new five-star commitments

It was a huge week for Notre Dame on the recruiting trail, with the Irish landing Rivals Industry five-star offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola from Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep and Rivals five-star defensive tackle David Folorunsho from Chicago St. Patrick.

At the start of the week, Notre Dame had 14 commitments and the No. 10 class in the America. But with two top-40 overall recruits per the Rivals Industry Ranking, the Irish catapulted up to No. 5 nationally.

It’s been nearly 20 years (2007-08) since Notre Dame signed back-to-back top-five classes, but if the Irish’s current position holds — or improves — then Marcus Freeman will break that streak.

Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and USC are in front of Notre Dame in the rankings, with Miami, Florida, Ohio State, Oregon and LSU rounding out the top 10 behind the Irish.

Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Notre Dame has one five-star recruit, 12 four-star players and three three-star commits in its 2027 class. The blue-chip ratio (percentage of four- and five-star commits) sits at a strong 76 percent.

Notre Dame’s class score of 93.20 is actually higher than the score of the group the Irish signed in the 2026 cycle that finished No. 2 in America. The 2026 class had four top-100 recruits per the Industry Ranking, while Notre Dame currently has five in the 2027 cycle.

This cycle marks Marcus Freeman’s fifth full recruiting class as Notre Dame’s head coach. In 2023, the Irish signed the No. 10 class, and they followed with the No. 11 group in 2024. For the 2025 class, the slight downward trend continued as Notre Dame signed the No. 12 group.

But in the 2026 cycle, Notre Dame signed its best recruiting class of the internet era, which dates back to 2004.

Below is a look at the top 10 schools according to the 2027 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, as of Saturday morning.

Understanding Rivals’ team rankings system

The Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Ranking utilizes all three major recruiting media companies: Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN.

It uses a score average of the player rankings, which solves the problem of varying class sizes during the recruiting cycle. It compiles the highest-rated commits for each team up to a total based on a rolling average of commitments among Power Four schools.

The current average number of commits in the 2027 class used in the rankings score is 8. This means that of Notre Dame’s 17 commitments, only the eight highest-ranked players are used in the rankings score.

To further explain, Notre Dame’s 17 commits have an average recruit rating of 89.92, but that is not the score used in the team ranking. From that group of eight, the Irish’s score is 93.198 — the number used for the class ranking, as seen in the image above.

With this model, there are no bonus points for having more commitments than other teams, and only small deductions when a team has fewer commitments than the rolling average. Unlike distribution (bell) curves, this model doesn’t disproportionately weight a team’s top three or four highest-rated commits and is a more accurate representation of an entire class.

Notre Dame Rivals Industry Team Ranking History

Year: Ranking

2004: 24

2005: 26

2006: 4

2007: 5

2008: 4

2009: 17

2010: 10

2011: 11

2012: 12

2013: 4

2014: 11

2015: 12

2016: 14

2017: 15

2018: 11

2019: 14

2020: 18

2021: 12

2022: 6

2023: 10

2024: 11

2025: 12

2026: 2