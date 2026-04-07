Newsstand: Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love gaining even more NFL Draft momentum

Some mock drafts have former Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love going as high as No. 2 overall, while others predict the St. Louis native will go a few spots later in this month’s NFL Draft. But there’s one consensus among reputable analysts: Love is going in the top 10.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport posted on Twitter Monday that Love, who had already visited with the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants — the teams with the fourth and fifth overall picks, respectively — would be visiting with the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the No. 10 pick.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously said on The Pat McAfee Show that he didn’t see Love going to the Titans or Giants, while noting that the Washington Commanders made more sense with the No. 7 pick.

In his latest mock draft article, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco had Love going to the Commanders.

“They’ve added to their defense in free agency, which they needed to do, so why not take a playmaking running back to help the offense?” wrote Prisco. regarding his projection of Love to Washington. “Love has the explosive speed to turn short runs into home run touchdowns.”

Love had a tremendous career at Notre Dame, scoring 42 touchdowns in three seasons for the Fighting Irish.

Those 42 touchdowns — 36 rushing, 6 receiving — are the third-most anyone has scored in a Notre Dame uniform, behind only Allen Pinkett (53) and Autry Denson (47). Love also finished his college career with 3,476 yards from scrimmage, 2,822 on the ground and 594 through the air. For his 2025 campaign, he was named one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first Irish player to do so since Manti Te’o in 2012.

Beyond the numbers, Love will go down as the face of one of the most successful eras of Notre Dame football in the 21st century, as well as arguably the most electric playmaker to ever wear a blue-and-gold uniform.

“You talk about one of the best players in the country,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said in November 2025. “If he’s not one of them, then, you know, it’s hard to believe how many other players are that special. He’s a special player.”

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love, who has already visited the #Titans (4th) and #Giants (5th), heads to a visit with the #Bengals later today, source says. Cincy picks 10th. pic.twitter.com/o2wZFvjFQl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2026

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Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/FzdUdTWNHd pic.twitter.com/xAGTR0VWri — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 6, 2026

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Quote of the day

“Notre Dame competes at a very high level. So I was definitely shocked. … At Notre Dame’s level, it really doesn’t get much bigger than that. So I was just surprised.”

— 2028 WR Owen Johnson after earning his offer from the Fighting Irish

Headline of the day