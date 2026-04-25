Notre Dame football Blue-Gold Game: Live updates, scorings plays and highlights
Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game is finally here. The Irish’s final spring practice airs Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock.
Updates for this contest are in reverse chronological order, with most recent occurrences detailed at the top of the page and older ones at the bottom. Follow along with additional updates from the Blue & Gold staff in our game thread.
Scoring update: Blue (offense) 42, Gold (defense) 2004/25/2026 02:02:09 PM
Last summer, Noah Grubbs and Devin Fitzgerald threw together in Minnesota to start building their chemistry. Looks like it’s already paying off. Grubbs connected with Fitzgerald for 28 yards. Fitzgerald got behind freshman cornerback Chaz Smith.
Interception: Jaylen Sneed04/25/2026 02:00:08 PM
A dropped pass by Ty Washington ends up in the arms of Irish linebacker Jaylen Sneed. The ball was thrown by CJ Carr, but it was obviously not his fault. Washington will wish he could have that one back.
Scoring update: Blue (offense) 33, Gold (defense) 1104/25/2026 01:52:20 PM
Excellent eight-yard touchdown throw by quarterback Blake Hebert to wide receiver Elijah Burress in the back of the defense over a few defenders. Very nicely done.
Scoring update: Blue (offense) 23, Gold (defense) 1104/25/2026 01:42:28 PM
CJ Carr’s strike to Mylan Graham for 20 yards sets the offense up inside the 3, and Aneyas Williams powers in a score.
Scoring Drive: 11 plays, 60 yards
Injury update: Joey O’Brien04/25/2026 01:30:06 PM
Transfer DB standing out early in Blue-Gold Game04/25/2026 01:28:45 PM
Scoring update: Blue (offense) 10, Gold (defense) 204/25/2026 01:22:36 PM
Running back Jonaz Walton powers in a four-yard rushing score.
Scoring Drive: 4 plays, 65 yards
Big play alert: Hebert to Williams04/25/2026 01:12:37 PM
Blake Hebert gets the nod as the second quarterback. He connects with wide receiver Cam Williams for a 53-yard gain down the left sideline.