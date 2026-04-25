Notre Dame football Blue-Gold Game: Live updates, scorings plays and highlights

Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game is finally here. The Irish’s final spring practice airs Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Updates for this contest are in reverse chronological order, with most recent occurrences detailed at the top of the page and older ones at the bottom. Follow along with additional updates from the Blue & Gold staff in our game thread.

By: Mike Singer Scoring update: Blue (offense) 42, Gold (defense) 20 Last summer, Noah Grubbs and Devin Fitzgerald threw together in Minnesota to start building their chemistry. Looks like it’s already paying off. Grubbs connected with Fitzgerald for 28 yards. Fitzgerald got behind freshman cornerback Chaz Smith.

By: Mike Singer Interception: Jaylen Sneed A dropped pass by Ty Washington ends up in the arms of Irish linebacker Jaylen Sneed. The ball was thrown by CJ Carr, but it was obviously not his fault. Washington will wish he could have that one back.

By: Mike Singer Scoring update: Blue (offense) 33, Gold (defense) 11 Excellent eight-yard touchdown throw by quarterback Blake Hebert to wide receiver Elijah Burress in the back of the defense over a few defenders. Very nicely done.

By: Mike Singer Scoring update: Blue (offense) 23, Gold (defense) 11 CJ Carr’s strike to Mylan Graham for 20 yards sets the offense up inside the 3, and Aneyas Williams powers in a score. Scoring Drive: 11 plays, 60 yards

By: Mike Singer Injury update: Joey O’Brien Notre Dame five-star freshman safety Joey O'Brien is on crutches on the sideline. Looks like a left foot issue, but regardless, his day is obviously done. — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) April 25, 2026

By: Mike Singer Transfer DB standing out early in Blue-Gold Game Blue-Gold Game MVP at the first intermission: Michigan transfer CB Jayden Sanders.



CJ Carr targeted Sanders six times on the boundary and went 1/6 for 7 yards. — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) April 25, 2026

By: Mike Singer Scoring update: Blue (offense) 10, Gold (defense) 2 Running back Jonaz Walton powers in a four-yard rushing score. Scoring Drive: 4 plays, 65 yards Touchdown by freshman @JonazWalton! 👏#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/lJuG3ztl2Z — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 25, 2026



By: Mike Singer Big play alert: Hebert to Williams Blake Hebert gets the nod as the second quarterback. He connects with wide receiver Cam Williams for a 53-yard gain down the left sideline.

By: Mike Singer Pregame injury notes Looks like Lambert has a small brace on his right ankle. https://t.co/y9x9GKM1GN — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) April 25, 2026