Blue and Gold Football
Newsstand: Notre Dame strength coach Loren Landow earns national honors
Notre Dame director of performance Loren Landow earned major honors last Friday. He was named the 2026 National Strength and Conditioning Association Impact Award winner.
Awarded since 1997, the NSCA Impact Award recognizes an individual who has made significant contributions that have impacted a segment of the overall field of strength and conditioning — according to the Notre Dame athletics communication department.
“I’m deeply honored to receive the NSCA Impact Award,” Landow said in a statement. “Any impact I’ve made throughout my career is a reflection of the incredible athletes, coaches, mentors, and colleagues who have trusted me, challenged me, and inspired me. I’ve been fortunate enough to surround myself with so many outstanding people, and this recognition is as much a testament to them as it is to my own contributions. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to serve this profession and the recognition of this award.”
Notre Dame hired Landow in Dec. 2023. He has over 25 years of experience in athletic training. He was the Denver Broncos head strength and conditioning coach for five years before joining the Irish staff.
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Quote of the day
“Ever since I first came into contact with the coaching staff, I had an immediate feeling of true belief. They also made it extremely clear that they recruited me for my skill and the type of person I am, not just because of my father playing there. The things he’s done and the records he set at Notre Dame are the reason that I love Notre Dame as a school, and the way that I was recruited and the plans they have for me is the reason I will play for Notre Dame.”
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