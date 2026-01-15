Transfer Portal: Oregon DL Tionne Gray commits to Notre Dame football

Notre Dame went on a heater with transfer portal players this week, with the latest — and potentially final — addition to the class being a big one, quite literally.

Oregon transfer defensive lineman Tionne Gray has committed to Notre Dame on Thursday morning, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. The 6-6, 336-pounder has three years of eligibility remaining after two seasons in Eugene.

Gray officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday night, a couple of days after news broke that he intended to do so. He arrived in South Bend Wednesday night for a visit that lasted all day Thursday.

Despite tweeting, “What school should I visit next?” on Wednesday, he won’t be seeing another program. Missouri was considered the Irish’s top competition to land Gray. He was committed to the Tigers as a recruit in the 2024 class but later flipped to the Ducks.

Gray, the No. 457 overall player and No. 44 defensive lineman in the Rivals Industry Ranking out of high school, played in four games as a true freshman in 2024 and recorded one tackle.

In 13 games this past fall, Gray played 232 snaps for the Ducks, which ranked fourth among Oregon interior defensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He posted 18 tackles, 2 stops for loss and blocked one field goal.

Gray is the No. 114 overall player and No. 11 defensive lineman according to the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking.

He’s the third player defensive line coach Charlie Partridge has landed out of the portal. The Irish also added interior defensive lineman Francis Brewu from Pittsburgh and pass rusher Keon Keeley from Alabama.

Irish interior lineman Armel Mukam entered the portal and visited multiple Power Four programs but ultimately decided to come back to Notre Dame and will provide depth.

Blue & Gold previously reported that defensive lineman Jason Onye hopes to be granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. If he returns, it would be a big boost for the Irish line.

As a high school prospect, Gray held scholarship offers from the likes of Miami, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky, Washington, Louisville and others.

He totaled 20 tackles (17 solo) and four sacks and earned All-Metro honors as a senior at Florissant (Mo.) Hazelwood Central.

Notre Dame’s transfer portal class consists of the following players: CB DJ McKinney (Colorado), CB Jayden Sanders (Michigan), WR Quincy Porter (Ohio State), WR Mylan Graham (Ohio State), EDGE Keon Keeley (Alabama) and DL Francis Brewu. The Irish also added ex-Purdue kicker Spencer Porath, but he did not officially enter the portal.