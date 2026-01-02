Transfer Portal: Michigan State WR Nick Marsh to visit Notre Dame

Former Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh will visit Notre Dame on Monday and Tuesday, according to On3 | Rivals national transfer portal reporter Hayes Fawcett. Marsh, who has two years of eligibility remaining, will also visit Indiana on Saturday and Sunday. The 6-foot-3, 203-pounder officially entered the transfer portal when it opened Friday.

A product of River Rouge (Mich.) High, Marsh led the Spartans in receiving each of his first two seasons in East Lansing. Through 23 career games, he has caught 100 passes for 1,311 yards (13.1 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns.

According to the regularly updated On3 Transfer Portal Rankings, Marsh ranks as the No. 20 player and No. 3 wide receiver in the portal. He projects as a boundary wide receiver for the Irish.

Marsh is the second player in the transfer portal set to visit Notre Dame next week. Also on Friday, Fawcett and On3 college football insider Pete Nakos reported that Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams will be in South Bend from Monday until Wednesday. Williams, On3’s No. 15 overall player and No. 1 cornerback in the portal, also has trips planned to USC and Florida.

Notre Dame has some past familiarity with Marsh. During his high school sophomore year, he reported an offer from the Irish and eventually visited campus. But his connection with the program did not evolve much beyond that.

Marsh reported over 25 other offers during high school and officially visited Pittsburgh, Penn State, Michigan State, Georgia Tech and Colorado. However, he ultimately decided to play his college football less than 100 miles from home, even though the Spartans fired coach Mel Tucker during Marsh’s senior season.

In high school, Marsh was a coveted recruit, ranking as the No. 29 wide receiver and No. 174 overall player nationally in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. The four-star wide receiver was also the No. 3 prospect in Michigan.