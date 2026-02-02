Newsstand: Notre Dame lands two first-round picks in ESPN's latest mock draft

If the NFL Draft were Monday, Notre Dame would have two first-round picks, according to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller.

In Miller’s latest mock draft, he projected former Irish running back Jeremiyah Love to go No. 8 overall to the New Orleans Saints. At No. 32 overall, he had wide receiver Malachi Fields landing with the Seattle Seahawks.

Love’s placement in Miller’s mock draft comes as little surprise. The reigning Doak Walker Award winner and Heisman Trophy finalist is widely regarded as one of the top overall players in this year’s draft. Where Miller slotted Fields, however, is a notable development.

Entering the offseason, Fields was largely viewed as a Day 3 NFL Draft prospect with the potential to sneak into late Day 2. His emergence at the end of the first round follows an outstanding performance at last week’s Senior Bowl.

“One of the biggest winners at the Senior Bowl, Fields parlayed a great week on top of a really strong career at Notre Dame to get into Round 1,” Miller said in his projection. “Fields dominated defensive backs in Mobile with his size (6-foot-4, 218 pounds) and ability to win over the top.”

If Fields were to hear his name called in the first round, it would represent a significant nod to Notre Dame’s resurgent wide receiver development. The Irish have not had a wide receiver drafted since Ben Skowronek was selected in the seventh round by the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. Will Fuller was Notre Dame’s most recent first-round wideout, going No. 21 overall to the Houston Texans in 2016.

Notre Dame also has not produced a first-round running back since Jerome Bettis went No. 10 overall to the St. Louis Rams in 1993. Love appears poised to end that drought in April.

Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend

Irish women’s basketball star Hannah Hidalgo went off Sunday night to help ND defeat Stanford.

HANNAH HIDALGO TODAY 🔥🔥

37 PTS, 9 REB, 4 STLS, 16/26 FG



NOTRE DAME BEATS STANFORD! pic.twitter.com/80V9gDJbVu — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) February 1, 2026



Expected Irish defensive backs coach Aaron Henry had one of the best secondaries in the country in 2022.

Illinois' defense in 2022, with Aaron Henry as DBs coach:



– 12.8 points per game (1st nationally)

– 5.4 passing yards per attempt (2nd)

– 24 interceptions (1st, by far)

– 92.64 pass efficiency defense (1st, by far)



Very strong hire for Notre Dame. https://t.co/ve2xTgPeqA pic.twitter.com/c63LFArQsU — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) February 1, 2026

Notre Dame students amazingly built a chapel out of snow.

Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend

“It’s definitely a big offer for me. It’s a school that competes in the College Football Playoffs, and they have great talent. Coach [Marcus] Freeman is a great guy. I can’t wait to meet him.”

— Malvern (Pa.) Prep four-star wide receiver Cade Cooper to Blue & Gold recruiting insider Mike Singer after receiving an offer from the Irish during an unofficial visit Friday. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Cooper is the No. 14 player in Pennsylvania, No. 50 wide receiver nationally and No. 358 overall player in the class.

Notre Dame Headlines of the Weekend