Newsstand: Josh Pate ranks Notre Dame No. 1 in way-too-early top 25

College football YouTube personality Josh Pate dropped his “Way-Too-Early” Top 25 rankings on Sunday evening’s episode of Josh Pate’s College Football Show, and he’s high on Notre Dame.

He has Marcus Freeman’s program as the top team in the sport, several months away from the start of another pivotal season for the Fighting Irish.

There are two Notre Dame opponents on Pate’s top 25 list: Miami at No. 6 and BYU at No. 14.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Texas Longhorns Indiana Hoosiers Ohio State Buckeyes Oregon Ducks Miami Hurricanes Georgia Bulldogs Texas A&M Aggies Oklahoma Sooners LSU Tigers USC Trojans Texas Tech Red Raiders Alabama Crimson Tide BYU Cougars Penn State Nittany Lions Ole Miss Rebels Michigan Wolverines Houston Cougars Utah Utes SMU Mustangs Missouri Tigers Iowa Hawkeyes Vanderbilt Commodores Louisville Cardinals Washington Huskies

On Jan. 26, On3 compiled predictions from sports outlets and experts for a composite Top 25. Nine outlets and experts were part of the process: On3, Crain & Cone, ESPN, CBS Sports, USA Today, The Sporting News, Yahoo! Sports, FOX Sports and The Athletic. A point system was used for the composite – 25 points for No. 1, 24 for No. 2, etc. Here is the full Way-Too-Early Top 25 Composite.

On that list, Notre Dame was ranked No. 6. Click here for the entire list.

Tweets of the day

As future CFB Commissioner I need to be transparent about my early top 25 thoughts pic.twitter.com/Fhp3OTIm0A — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) February 2, 2026

#NotreDame continues its long-standing tradition with signed recruits Jacy Abii and Jenica Lewis earning McDonalds All American Game status. https://t.co/dDVfeEp0W0 — Eric Hansen (@EHansenND) February 2, 2026

Former Notre Dame defensive backs coach Mike Mickens will work under former Irish defensive end Anthony Weaver, who has been named the Ravens’ defensive coordinator. https://t.co/JVk5slKdW1 — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) February 2, 2026

Quote of the day

“Coach Gino and I are very similar in style and how we go about our business. My parents and family love that staff and everything about Notre Dame. If you saw our home right now, you’d think we’re diehard Notre Dame fans. Everything is Notre Dame all around the house. I can’t wait to sign. I’m ready and excited.”

— Notre Dame quarterback commit Teddy Jarrard

Headlines of the day