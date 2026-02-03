Skip to main content
Notre Dame
Join Now

Newsstand: Josh Pate ranks Notre Dame No. 1 in way-too-early top 25

Singer headshotby: Mike Singer30 minutes agoMikeTSinger

College football YouTube personality Josh Pate dropped his “Way-Too-Early” Top 25 rankings on Sunday evening’s episode of Josh Pate’s College Football Show, and he’s high on Notre Dame.

He has Marcus Freeman’s program as the top team in the sport, several months away from the start of another pivotal season for the Fighting Irish.

There are two Notre Dame opponents on Pate’s top 25 list: Miami at No. 6 and BYU at No. 14.

  1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  2. Texas Longhorns
  3. Indiana Hoosiers
  4. Ohio State Buckeyes
  5. Oregon Ducks
  6. Miami Hurricanes
  7. Georgia Bulldogs
  8. Texas A&M Aggies
  9. Oklahoma Sooners
  10. LSU Tigers
  11. USC Trojans
  12. Texas Tech Red Raiders
  13. Alabama Crimson Tide
  14. BYU Cougars
  15. Penn State Nittany Lions
  16. Ole Miss Rebels
  17. Michigan Wolverines
  18. Houston Cougars
  19. Utah Utes
  20. SMU Mustangs
  21. Missouri Tigers
  22. Iowa Hawkeyes
  23. Vanderbilt Commodores
  24. Louisville Cardinals
  25. Washington Huskies

On Jan. 26, On3 compiled predictions from sports outlets and experts for a composite Top 25. Nine outlets and experts were part of the process: On3Crain & ConeESPNCBS SportsUSA TodayThe Sporting NewsYahoo! SportsFOX Sports and The Athletic. A point system was used for the composite – 25 points for No. 1, 24 for No. 2, etc. Here is the full Way-Too-Early Top 25 Composite.

On that list, Notre Dame was ranked No. 6. Click here for the entire list.

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Coach Gino and I are very similar in style and how we go about our business. My parents and family love that staff and everything about Notre Dame. If you saw our home right now, you’d think we’re diehard Notre Dame fans. Everything is Notre Dame all around the house. I can’t wait to sign. I’m ready and excited.”

— Notre Dame quarterback commit Teddy Jarrard

Headlines of the day