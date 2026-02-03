Newsstand: Josh Pate ranks Notre Dame No. 1 in way-too-early top 25
College football YouTube personality Josh Pate dropped his “Way-Too-Early” Top 25 rankings on Sunday evening’s episode of Josh Pate’s College Football Show, and he’s high on Notre Dame.
He has Marcus Freeman’s program as the top team in the sport, several months away from the start of another pivotal season for the Fighting Irish.
There are two Notre Dame opponents on Pate’s top 25 list: Miami at No. 6 and BYU at No. 14.
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Texas Longhorns
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- Miami Hurricanes
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Oklahoma Sooners
- LSU Tigers
- USC Trojans
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- BYU Cougars
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Michigan Wolverines
- Houston Cougars
- Utah Utes
- SMU Mustangs
- Missouri Tigers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Vanderbilt Commodores
- Louisville Cardinals
- Washington Huskies
On Jan. 26, On3 compiled predictions from sports outlets and experts for a composite Top 25. Nine outlets and experts were part of the process: On3, Crain & Cone, ESPN, CBS Sports, USA Today, The Sporting News, Yahoo! Sports, FOX Sports and The Athletic. A point system was used for the composite – 25 points for No. 1, 24 for No. 2, etc. Here is the full Way-Too-Early Top 25 Composite.
On that list, Notre Dame was ranked No. 6. Click here for the entire list.
Quote of the day
“Coach Gino and I are very similar in style and how we go about our business. My parents and family love that staff and everything about Notre Dame. If you saw our home right now, you’d think we’re diehard Notre Dame fans. Everything is Notre Dame all around the house. I can’t wait to sign. I’m ready and excited.”
— Notre Dame quarterback commit Teddy Jarrard
Headlines of the day
- Elite EDGE Anthony Sweeney leaves the door open for ND after in-person offer
- Rivals’ No. 2 Ohio OL Dominic Black gets in-person visit from Notre Dame
- ‘We’d be open to it’: ND HC Micah Shrewsberry reveals thoughts on international, G League college basketball players
- ND targeting former Michigan assistant Brian Jean-Mary as linebackers coach
- Why Niele Ivey nudged us to dote on something ‘different’ happening at Notre Dame
- Why Markus Burton’s injury redefined 2025-26 ND men’s basketball season
- Two ND women’s basketball signees make 2026 McDonald’s All American Game roster
- ND junior guard Hannah Hidalgo named ACC Player of the week for fifth time in 2025-26
- Tracking Marcus Freeman’s nationwide recruiting travels for ND