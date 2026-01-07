Notre Dame WR Scrap Richardson enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Notre Dame is over a dozen players who have officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. At the time of publishing this article late on Wednesday afternoon, the Irish had three alone on Jan. 7.

The latest addition to the portal from the Fighting Irish roster is wide receiver Antavious “Scrap” Richardson, who just finished up his true freshman season. He was one of five Irish recruits from the 2025 class who didn’t appear in a single game.

Linebackers Anthony Sacca and Bodie Kahoun also entered the portal on Wednesday. Like Richardson, Sacca was also a member of ND’s 2025 class. In total, 15 scholarship Fighting Irish players have entered the transfer portal. Notre Dame hasn’t landed any commitments out of the portal yet, but the staff is working to change that soon.

As a high school recruit, Richardson was the No. 285 overall player and No. 7 “athlete” in America according to the 2025 Rivals Industry Ranking. Three of the four websites viewed him as a four-star prospect.

The Greenville (Ga.) High product came to Notre Dame as a wide receiver, but he had never played the position before. At the prep level, he played quarterback and defensive back.

“He’s a little bit of a wild card,” Rivals director of scouting and rankings Charles Power previously said about Richardson. “I’m interested to see what he looks like and what the reports are once he gets acclimated to the Notre Dame program.

“But he certainly brings an infusion of athleticism and versatility. I’m looking forward to seeing how he develops and where he settles in from a positional standpoint.”

Richardson flipped from Georgia State to USF last year and then switched his commitment from the Bulls to Notre Dame in the fall.

Which Notre Dame scholarship players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal?