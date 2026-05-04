2027 WR Jackson Coleman commits to Notre Dame football over Oregon

Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian class of 2027 wide receiver Jackson Coleman announced his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday morning.

It’s a significant recruiting win for the Irish, as Marcus Freeman’s program offered Coleman less than three weeks ago and quickly landed his commitment. Notre Dame beat out Oregon for Coleman, and he had the likes of Auburn, Miami, Michigan and Stanford in pursuit of him as well.

“It fits who I am,” Coleman said about Notre Dame before making his commitment public. “The university has really good values in everything they do — both academically and in football. Notre Dame is the place to be.

“I’m excited to be part of the program and the Fighting Irish family.”

The 6-4, 205-pounder added Notre Dame to his offer list on April 16, one day after Irish director of recruiting Carter Auman visited his high school. Seven days later, he was in South Bend for his first visit.

“Notre Dame is a special place with everything it has going on,” he continued. “I love the coaches, facilities and atmosphere. I really believe I can be successful at that place.”

Coleman’s high school head coach is Mike Sanford Jr., who served as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2015–16. Sanford’s father, Mike Sanford Sr., was the Irish’s quarterbacks coach in 1997–98.

The Centennial State native was able to use his coach as a resource to get more information about Notre Dame.

“Since he coached there, he gave me his insight,” Coleman said. “What the Notre Dame coaches and Coach Sanford told me aligned.”

Coleman, a three-star prospect, informed the Notre Dame staff of his commitment on Friday, May 1, first calling Freeman with the news.

“I told him that I want to be a part of the program,” recalled Coleman. “Then I called Coach Brown, and it was just awesome to commit. They were all pumped up and excited.”

He had official visits lined up with Northwestern and Oregon for June, as he planned to take his recruitment into the summer. But those trips will no longer take place. Coleman will only officially visit Notre Dame.

“I felt like the time was now,” he said about committing earlier than expected. “I felt the calling to commit.”

Coleman is Notre Dame’s first wide receiver commitment and the Irish’s 13th pledge in the 2027 class.

The Jackson Coleman file

He ranks as the No. 886 overall prospect and No. 125 prospect nationally per the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking, but Coleman has posted impressive numbers dating back to last spring, including a 4.57 40-yard dash at The Opening in 2025 — an incredibly impressive mark for a sophomore at his size.

In his second-ever track meet, he ran a 10.75 in the 100-meter race. He followed that up with a 10.67 in the Colorado 5A State Track & Field Championship last May.

Coleman made his mark as a sophomore on a Valor Christian team that reached the Colorado 5A state semifinals, catching 18 passes for 296 yards and 5 touchdowns.

He had a strong junior campaign, hauling in 45 passes for 975 yards and 9 scores. Coleman’s squad fell once again in the state semis. He was a Colorado High School Activities Association honorable mention.

“I love football and love learning about it,” Coleman said. My game is a lot of yards after the catch and making explosive plays.

“Off the field, I love working out and learning more about football. I love playing any sport.”