Newsstand: Former Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love projected No. 2 overall

Former Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love‘s NFL Draft stock has erupted in recent weeks and months, as reputable organizations list him higher and higher in mock drafts seemingly every day.

The latest Pro Football Focus (PFF) Mock Draft has the Tennessee Titans selecting Love with the No. 2 overall pick.If that is the case, he’d be Notre Dame’s highest-drafted player since quarterback Rick Mirer in the 1993 draft. Mirer was picked by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 2 pick.

“The Titans have been one of the most active teams in free agency so far, adding several defensive line contributors, in particular,” PFF’s Gordon McGuinness wrote. “That increases the chances that they will look at running back Jeremiyah Love in the first round. But with the Cardinals ahead of them, it may be necessary to trade up.”

“Love earned a PFF overall grade above 90.0 in each of the past two seasons and is the clear top running back in this class.”

Love had a tremendous career at Notre Dame, scoring 42 touchdowns in three seasons for the Fighting Irish.

Those 42 touchdowns — 36 rushing, 6 receiving — are the third most anyone has scored in a Notre Dame uniform, behind only Allen Pinkett (53) and Autry Denson (47). Love also finished his college career with 3,476 yards from scrimmage, 2,822 on the ground and 594 through the air. For his 2025 campaign, he was named one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first Irish player to do so since Manti Te’o in 2012.

Beyond the numbers, Love will go down as the face of one of the most successful eras of Notre Dame football in the 21st century, as well as arguably the most electric playmaker to ever wear a blue-and-gold uniform.

“You talk about one of the best players in the country,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said in November. “If he’s not one of them, then, you know, it’s hard to believe how many other players are that special. He’s a special player.”

Notre Dame tweets of the day

Highest Graded Running Back | Past Two Seasons:



☘️ Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame: 95.3@NDFootball pic.twitter.com/sJWRIOKB8g — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 16, 2026

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Join: https://t.co/vKamfUgEck pic.twitter.com/4Wg87tUGd2 — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) March 17, 2026

Notre Dame quote of the day

“Players earn the trust of their teammates and the respect of their coaches way before the national media, the national spotlight,” Freeman said. “You think about some of the best players we’ve had in this program, we knew through practice. We knew through the way they prepared they were going to be really good players for us. They just had to get the opportunity in the game.”

— Irish head coach Marcus Freeman

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