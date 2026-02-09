Newsstand: Micaela Kastor pitches 41st no-hitter in Notre Dame softball history
Notre Dame softball pitcher Micaela Kastor etched her name in the record books … again.
On Saturday, the senior threw the 41st solo no-hitter in program history in an 8-0 win over N.C. Central at the Eddie Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla. It was impressively the second no-hitter of Kastor’s career. She previously tossed one last season against Maine on Feb. 22, 2025.
Against N.C. Central, she faced 17 batters in five innings and retired five of them by strikeout. Two walks kept her from recording a perfect game, but not a convincing performance. Thirty-three of her 51 pitches found the strikezone.
The Irish started their season last Friday and are 3-3 through six games. On Sunday, they had a 5-1 upset win against No. 23 Liberty. Notre Dame’s next game is against Maryland in Greenville, N.C., on Friday at 12:30 p.m.
Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend
Former Irish defensive back Julian Love and defensive lineman Rylie Mills both made huge plays for the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday’s 29-13 Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.
Illinois head coach Brett Bielema congratulated his defensive coordinator on his new position as defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator at Notre Dame.
New linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary released a statement of gratitude on X about his decision to join the Irish.
Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend
“It’s huge for me and my family. I’ve always loved what Notre Dame is all about, so having an offer is a blessing. Super grateful for the opportunity and extremely excited for what’s ahead.”
— 2027 class defensive line recruit David Folorunsho from Chicago St. Patrick to Rivals vice president of recruiting Steve Wiltfong after adding a Notre Dame offer Friday night.
