Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo hints at return for her senior season | Newsstand
UConn women’s basketball has not seen the last of Notre Dame superstar point guard Hannah Hidalgo.
After the Fighting Irish’s 70-52 loss in the Elite Eight to the No. 1 Huskies on Sunday, Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma revealed Hidalgo told him postgame that she plans to return to college for a fourth and final season.
Because Hidalgo turned 21 in February, she is ineligible to enter the WNBA Draft based on age requirements. She could be eligible to turn pro if she were scheduled to graduate from Notre Dame in May. However, it is unclear whether Hidalgo is on an accelerated track to earn her degree.
It does not matter either way because Hidalgo told Auriemma she is running it back, presumably with Notre Dame.
“I asked her after the game if she was old enough to go pro, and she said, ‘No, I want one more shot at you guys,’” Auriemma told reporters.
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Lathan Whisenton
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Hidalgo recorded a double-double in Sunday’s loss, leading the Irish with 22 points and 11 rebounds. She was the only Notre Dame player to reach double figures in both categories and also led the team with three assists.
Hidalgo is 2-2 against UConn in her Irish career, with both losses coming this season. If she wants another shot at the Huskies, it will likely have to come in next year’s NCAA Tournament — and she will aim to do whatever it takes to get the Irish there.
Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend
Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend
“Not one of the best (point guards), I think she is the best.”
— Auriemma, in response to a statement that insinuated he said Hidalgo was “one of the best” point guards in the country.
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