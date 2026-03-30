Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo hints at return for her senior season | Newsstand

UConn women’s basketball has not seen the last of Notre Dame superstar point guard Hannah Hidalgo.

After the Fighting Irish’s 70-52 loss in the Elite Eight to the No. 1 Huskies on Sunday, Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma revealed Hidalgo told him postgame that she plans to return to college for a fourth and final season.

Because Hidalgo turned 21 in February, she is ineligible to enter the WNBA Draft based on age requirements. She could be eligible to turn pro if she were scheduled to graduate from Notre Dame in May. However, it is unclear whether Hidalgo is on an accelerated track to earn her degree.

It does not matter either way because Hidalgo told Auriemma she is running it back, presumably with Notre Dame.

“I asked her after the game if she was old enough to go pro, and she said, ‘No, I want one more shot at you guys,’” Auriemma told reporters.

Hidalgo recorded a double-double in Sunday’s loss, leading the Irish with 22 points and 11 rebounds. She was the only Notre Dame player to reach double figures in both categories and also led the team with three assists.

Hidalgo is 2-2 against UConn in her Irish career, with both losses coming this season. If she wants another shot at the Huskies, it will likely have to come in next year’s NCAA Tournament — and she will aim to do whatever it takes to get the Irish there.

Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend

The final averages for Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo from one of the best seasons not just in Fighting Irish program history but in the history of the sport:



25.3 points

6.9 rebounds

5.6 steals

5.2 assists



She's the only player this century to average 25/5/5/5.



Special. pic.twitter.com/pph1CRWUSe — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 29, 2026

UConn's Geno Auriemma says Hannah Hidalgo is the best point guard in the country 🗣️



"It's rare that you find a player that is involved in every single play." pic.twitter.com/3dUNQq664p — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 29, 2026

Kyrie Irving pulled up to Notre Dame vs. UConn. Love to see an NBA champion supporting the women’s game. pic.twitter.com/WseVNq59Ho — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 29, 2026

Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend

“Not one of the best (point guards), I think she is the best.”

— Auriemma, in response to a statement that insinuated he said Hidalgo was “one of the best” point guards in the country.

Notre Dame Headlines of the Weekend