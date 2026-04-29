Notre Dame five-star DL target David Folorunsho sets commitment date

David Folorunsho‘s recruitment hit overdrive earlier this year when he became a nationally coveted defensive line prospect in the 2027 class. Now the five-star defensive lineman plans to announce his college decision May 15.

The Chicago (Ill.) St. Patrick junior visited Notre Dame twice in April in the past two weeks. Folorunsho visited the Irish alongside his mother last Friday.

“It went great,” Folorunsho told Blue & Gold. “It was mostly for my mom to see everything. She hadn’t been there yet. That was the main reason I wanted to get there.”

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Folorunsho recently expressed plans to make official visits and make a commitment at the end of this upcoming summer. Instead, he will share his decision next month, which would likely come before he makes any official visits.

Folorunsho told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that he’s focused on five schools heading into his decision: Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas Tech. Notre Dame is currently the projected leader in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Three recruiting insiders placed predictions in February for Folorunsho to end up in Notre Dame’s class. One prediction for Folorunsho to end up in Texas Tech’s class was made in mid-April prior to Folorunsho’s two recent Notre Dame visits.

Rivals rates Folorunsho as a five-star recruit and ranks him as the No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 9 overall in the 2027 class. The Rivals Industry Ranking pegs him as a four-star recruit, the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 37 overall in the class.

Folorunsho became the third Notre Dame target to set a commitment date for May. Four-star quarterback Champ Monds plans to announce his commitment Friday on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Four-star edge defender Aidan O’Neil also plans to announce his commitment decision Friday, which is May 1.

Notre Dame offered Folorunsho in early February when he started to gain some national attention. His offer list continued to blow up throughout the late winter before he started making unofficial visits in March and April. Folorunsho took trips to Michigan, Texas Tech, Georgia, Penn State, Miami and Notre Dame in the past two onths.

The Irish have a lot of ties to Folorunsho. St. Patrick head football coach Tom Zbikowski is a former Irish safety. St. Patrick school president Dan Santucci is a former Irish offensive lineman. Folorunsho also trains with Kerry Neal, a former ND defensive lineman.

The Irish have been recruiting Folorunsho as a defensive tackle. Notre Dame hasn’t signed a five-star recruit at the position since Eddie Vanderdoes in the 2013 class, but he didn’t end up enrolling at ND. Since the Rivals Era began in 2002, a five-star defensive tackle hasn’t enrolled at Notre Dame.